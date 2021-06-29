Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly Heartbroken 'To See That Tristan Hasn't Changed At All'

Nothing is more disappointing than when you give a person multiple chances to prove and re-prove themselves to you again and again… and they just can’t ever seem to get it right.

So it goes for Khloé Kardashian right now, as the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is working through a tough period in her love life following yet another breakup — this one looking more final — from NBA star and baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

And a source reportedly close to the Revenge Body host is speaking out about what a difficult position True Thompson‘s dad has put Khloé in at this point. Blabbing to E! News, the insider explained:

“Khloe is extremely disappointed in how things have played out with Tristan. She has spent so much time and energy on their relationship and was hopeful for the future. To see that Tristan hasn’t changed at all after all of this is truly heartbreaking.”

We can’t even imagine.

Shoot, the infamous Jordyn Woods scandal went down in February of 2019 — 28 months ago! And to think the momma of one is still here in 2021 dealing with Tristan’s wandering eye…

Life must go on, regardless, and 3-year-old daughter True is growing more every day. And so, the Good American founder must push forward even without the Boston Celtics star by her side.

The source added:

“She always had trust issues and wasn’t sure, but she wanted to be positive and see the good in him. She wanted nothing more than for True to have a happy family unit and she plans on still having that regardless of what Tristan does. Khloe has a huge support system of family and friends who have all rallied around her again. Everyone knows how special Khloe is and that she deserves more.”

That’s one of the most interesting parts of this whole dynamic, TBH. Aside from Tristan’s shameless ways, Khloé’s family unit and career successes are tight as f**k! Her life is pretty perfect right now! As we noted on Monday, much of Khlo-money’s life has her living on cloud nine at this point!

It’s just… Tristan, Tristan, Tristan.

SMH!

There’s at least one way in which the basket-baller is coming through, though: co-parenting. The insider here doubles down on a point many others have made over time regarding Tristan’s attentiveness to True.

That’s really all Khloé can ask for as she looks to move on with her life:

“She is putting on a happy face and focusing on True. She’s an amazing mom and always does what’s best for True. She will continue to co-parent with Tristan and try to see the good. In the meantime, Khloe is spending time with family. She doesn’t know what the future holds and is taking one day at a time.”

Not bad advice for all of us, TBH.

What do U make of Khloé’s current situation post-Tristan, Perezcious readers? Has she finally seen who he really is — after giving him multiple chances to change out of the goodness of his heart? Is it time to move on, once and for all? Sound OFF with your take on this breakup dynamic down in the comments (below)…

