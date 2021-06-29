Khloé Kardashian Shares Super-Rare Photo With Beloved Bro Rob Following Birthday Celebration!

Rob Kardashian took a major step away from his famous family’s reality TV business years ago, and he’s never really stepped back into the spotlight again. (Not yet, at least! And that’s OK!)

But his closest sibling — big sis Khloé Kardashian — continues to say GREAT things about the Arthur George founder! And now, we’re getting another good look at him, too!

After turning 37 years old on Sunday, we’ve been reporting how content and truly happy Khloé appears to be, and a new Instagram pic on Monday only goes further to confirm that!

The Revenge Body host popped up on IG to show off her little bro and younger half-sis Kylie Jenner in a new semi-blurry group selfie (below):

Simply captioned as “soulmates,” it’s PERFECT! Rob looks content as can be with his sisters by his side.

And longtime KUWTK viewers know exactly how close Rob and Khloé have been for years, too. So it always means something extra special to see them post up together on social media like this! We LOVE to see it!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

Snaps and claps for Dream Kardashian‘s dad! We always love a good Rob sighting! HBU??

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN/Khloé Kardashian/Instagram]