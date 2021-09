Kidd Ken is a star! The rest of the world WILL realize it eventually!

His new song, Get Lit, definitely is that!

SO CATCHY!

And his flow is 100! And FAST! This is giving us Busta Rhymes energy!

The rapper, who just happens to be queer, is one of our new faves!

Check him out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kidd Ken!