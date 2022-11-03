Kim Kardashian Hits Back At Kanye West Fans: 'Everyone Is So F**king Fickle'

Kim Kardashian has something to say to Kanye West fans!

In this week’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the mother of four served up some piping hot “tea” regarding one of her infamously trolled outfits! While having lunch with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian, she can be seen in a flame top, with a red skirt, boots, and gloves. See for yourself (below):

If you remember, many trolls compared the outfit to that of a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto, claiming ever since her and ex-husband Ye split, her wardrobe has suffered.

However, in a post-credits scene of the Thursday night episode, the SKIMS founder explained:

“Let me just say one thing about this flame outfit everyone wants to talk about. The internet destroyed me and was like, ‘Haha, this is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself, the Kanye outfits must have ran out.’ The tea is this is one of the outfits he styled and picked out. So if you guys knew that and if we were together, you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f**king fickle.”

Dayummm! She’s just giving credit where credit is due, LOLz! Did her revelation change your mind on the famous fit at all? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via The Kardashians/Hulu/MEGA/WENN.]