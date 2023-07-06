Kim Kardashian Did A WHOLE LOTTA SHOTS & Got 'Super Flirty' With Tom Brady At 4th Of July Party!

Fans might’ve really been onto something!

Over the holiday weekend, pretty much every A-lister you could imagine hit the Hamptons for billionaire Michael Rubin‘s annual all-white Fourth of July party. It was the party of the year — with a guest list so full of stars anyone would have a severe case of FOMO! Among the world’s most famous musicians, athletes, and influencers were two very eye-catching guests: rumored lovers Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady!

When pics of Monday night’s glitzy bash first dropped, eagle-eyed viewers were quick to note the celebs, who were rumored to be dating earlier this year, were both present. That said, they never appeared in photos together — at least not publicly. So, it was either a coincidence they were both there or they were working overtime to keep their secret romance on the down-low.

Related: Kanye ‘Feels Like He Finally Met Someone Who Truly Gets Him’

Well, those of you shipping this dynamic duo are in luck! Sources now say the reality star had the time of her life at the exclusive event… and she may have spent most of her time cozying up to the NFL player! OMG!

First off, Kimmy Kakes — who began drinking again last year after years of sobriety — revealed on Twitter that she was pouring back the shots! When someone posted a photo of her at the event (fourth in the carousel below) and asked if she’d actually downed the drink in her hand, she happily replied on Wednesday:

“Oh I sure did! times 11!”

Wow!!

So, she was in the mood for some fun! And that included the hunky quarterback! A source for DailyMail.com spilled the tea on Thursday, claiming the 42-year-old was seen mingling with the athlete throughout the evening — and they were both “super flirty”!! The confidant revealed:

“Kim and Tom were super flirty with each other at Rubin’s party and were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.”

They spent all day together?! Also, Tom is “exactly her type,” so that helps! Could these two really be giving their relationship a shot?!

Related: Ricky Martin & Jwan Yosef Announce Divorce After 6 Years Of Marriage

As Perezcious readers know, this sighting comes after they first sparked romance rumors earlier this year when it was revealed they were in communication as Kim was looking to purchase a home near Tom’s in the Bahamas. But according to one of his reps in a statement to ET in May, everything was strictly platonic:

“Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home. […] Kim and Tom have friends and business partners in common, but they are not dating.”

But did it stay platonic??

It wouldn’t be a shocking match. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player is freshly out of a 13-year marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Meanwhile, the SKIMS founder is ready to start dating again after processing her split from Pete Davidson. They both understand what it’s like to be uber-famous, know how to prioritize their many children, and are career-focused. We could see this working! But only if all the flirting wasn’t just the booze talking!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Do you think there’s something real here?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN & Lori Harvey/TikTok]