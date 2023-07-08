Kim Kardashian Has A ‘Crush’ -- But Single Tom Brady Was Spotted Talking To A LOT Of Women At That Party!

What’s really went down between Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady at that party over the weekend?! Well, we’re finally getting some answers! And not the ones shipper want!

As you know, the two first sparked dating rumors in May. Despite denying the relationship between them, the romance rumors continued to swirl after they both attended billionaire Michael Rubin’s all-white party in the Hamptons for the Fourth of July. Now, the rumored lovebirds didn’t appear in a single picture together – at least, not ones that were shown to the public! But a source claimed they did get “super flirty with each other” and they “were seen during the day on the beach together and again dancing at night.” Whoa!

Is this the start of something new for Kimmy Kakes and Tom? Well, we hate to break the bad news to anyone shipping them but it doesn’t sound like anything is going on between them right now. But that doesn’t mean Kim isn’t interested!

People insisted on Friday that they hardly interacted with each other during the party. That’s a far cry from what other reports claimed! One insider says the two only “said hi briefly when she arrived at the party.” Meanwhile, another source noted:

“Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello.”

Hmm. However, sparks were flying after the brief encounter — at least on Kim’s side! The first source shared that The Kardashians star told her friends that she was attracted to the 45-year-old former football player and even had a bit of a “crush” on him (!!!):

“Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom.”

If Kim did have 11 shots, as she said, it’s no wonder she let this tidbit slip! Lolz!

Unfortunately for the reality star, though, Tom seems more interested in playing the field right now! An insider confirmed to Page Six that the ex-athlete “only talked briefly” to Kim, meaning there was no dancing nor much flirting going on between them. Instead, the source noted that Tom was spotted “talking to different women” throughout the night at the bash. Oof. Sorry, Kim!

One woman who caught his eye? Emily Ratajkowski! The second People source revealed that Tom had a “pretty good interaction” with the 32-year-old model, saying:

“I wouldn’t say it was a romance [vibe]. It was fun and everyone was dressed to impress. They were definitely speaking at different times throughout the night.”

Did the sparks fly for Tom with Emily instead?!! Maybe. Or maybe only as much as with Kim. The first insider claimed their encounter was only “for a nanosecond.”

Ultimately, both outlets made it clear that Kim and Tom are not romantically involved. A third People source specifically explained:

“They are friends and have a lot of respect for each other. Kim is very focused on her kids and her businesses, and not in a relationship right now.”

So for now, Kim and Tom seemingly aren’t beginning or continuing a secret dalliance. But that doesn’t mean she won’t shoot her shot with her “crush” in the future! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you think Kim and Tom will eventually become a thing? Or will he potentially pursue EmRata? Let us know in the comments below.

