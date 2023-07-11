Is Kim Kardashian's New Partnership With THIS Nutrition Company A Dig At Kourtney?!

Just when we thought maybe, just maybe Kim and Kourtney Kardashian had squashed their beef, we get this.

The sisters have been battling it out in this season of The Kardashians, which was filmed last year, mostly over Kourt’s Italian wedding woes and their Dolce & Gabbana-based feud. And now it looks like maybe things are still a bit rocky between them because fans are convinced Kim just sent a dig Kourt’s way!

On Monday, the SKIMS founder announced a new partnership with the nutrition company Alani Nu. In a series of glam shots, the model can be seen in a white bodysuit and heels posing in a gym and holding some (tiny AF) dumbbells in a few of the snapshots. A few cans of “Alani by Kim K” — a new limited edition strawberry lemonade-flavored energy drink nicknamed “KIMADE” — were by her feet. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Ah, yes, exactly what we all look like going to the gym! Hah! Immediately, fans felt the Barbie-inspired photoshoot was yet another jab at the 42-year-old’s health-conscious sister. Commenters wrote on the ‘gram:

“Que Kourtney re: but nutrition is my vibe.” “NOW YOU KNOW KOURTNEY IS GONNA HAVE A HISSY ABOUT THIS ONE.” “Omg…she is so spiteful” “She just Pooshed her out of the way”

LOLz!!

Now, of course, Travis Barker‘s wife has established herself as the wellness guru in the Kar-Jenner family with her lifestyle brand Poosh, whereas Kim’s more a queen in the fashion scene. She also launched a line of vitamins and supplements called Lemme back in November. So, this deal would’ve been perfect for her! Given everything that’s been going down between the siblings on the Hulu show, we can understand why fans are suspicious of Kim’s decision to do this collab!

As we’ve been covering, drama between the sisters has been a major focal point during this season of their family’s reality show. It all started when Kourtney accused Kim of stealing her wedding designer and the ’90s aesthetic of her nuptials when she agreed to team up with Dolce & Gabbana for a collection just four months after Kravis’ wedding. Kanye West‘s ex-wife has since clapped back, arguing Kourt was really the one who copied her since she first did shoots with D&G’s archived ’90s looks back in 2017 — and they hadn’t been worn since the wedding. Things have gotten so messy, even their mutual wedding singer Andrea Bocelli had to chime in on the ordeal! But in the latest episode, it did look like they’d finally had a proper heart-to-heart and were ready to move. Maybe not, though…

It’s also worth noting this partnership diss wouldn’t be the first time one of the media moguls chose to (possibly) reference the feud in real time. When an episode of The Kardashians showed Kim showing up at the DMV with a glam squad for her driver’s license photo, Kourtney took to her Instagram to post her license picture. Def a bit shady! And we guess two can play at this game… What do U think is happening here? Just a money grab or a jab at Kourtney? Sound OFF (below)!

