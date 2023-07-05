More Evidence Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Are Secretly Dating??

Another July 4th holiday means another all-white party out in the Hamptons hosted by billionaire Michael Rubin. The CEO of sports memorabilia company Fanatics hosts a white-out party at his stunning Hamptons home every Independence Day. And every year, dozens of superstars in the sports, modeling, music, and entertainment worlds come out to chill with him!

And this summer, all the A-list stars showed out just like they always do, with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio, Usher, Kevin Hart, DJ Khaled, Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow, Kendall Jenner, and many, many, many more in attendance.

Grab yourself a case of FOMO as you look through Rubin’s pics and video from this year’s installment of the high-profile Fourth of July tradition (below):

Fun AF!

But the party is not the story here. The real story centers on two people who you might have seen pop up in plenty of pics from the event, but pointedly not in images with each other…! Yes, we’re talking about reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian and former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady!

These two were both in attendance at Tuesday’s all-white-everything bash. And while they weren’t photographed together from what the internet can tell, their mere presence in the same place has fans going WILD!

Remember, the SKIMS mogul and the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers star were the subject of relationship rumors less than two months ago. With Kim on the market following the end of her marriage to Kanye West and the wrap-up of her fling with Pete Davidson, and Tom newly single after his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, these two popped up as potential love interests for each other despite their low-key denials!

So seeing them in close quarters at Rubin’s bash left shippers wondering! And with Twitter literally caving in on itself right now, it was up to other social media sleuths over on Reddit to do some theorizing about whether Kim and Tom’s joint sighting at Rubin’s bash may indicate a low-key relationship is afoot!!

On Tuesday, fans took to a thread on the KUWTK subreddit and pondered the possibility of the SKKN By Kim star secretly dating the ex-NFL signal caller:

“And Tom Brady was there!” “I’m wondering are we going to get a Kim and Tom Brady picture together? probably not.” “The fact that we have not [gotten a picture of the pair together] honestly makes it seem more plausible.” “he was prob avoiding her so they wouldn’t end up in pics together lol”

Inneresting…

Of course, on that very same thread, other followers noted how disinterested the 42-year-old mom of four appeared to be at the party as it went on long into the night:

“she looks like she’s being held at gun point in almost all the pics of her at this party” “Yeah she does NOT want to be there” “I don’t think I’ve ever seen her look so uncomfortable” “Kris told her that she had to go and maintain those celeb connections.”

TBH, that part kind of makes sense to us. Kim is great at making and maintaining social connections — it’s no small part of why she’s gotten to where she is today — but she’s not a drinker or a partier! She’s a homebody!

And there’s nothing wrong with that. We just know the entire time, she was probably thinking, “How much longer until I can get out of here and go home to my kids?” Because we would have been thinking the same thing! LOLz!!

Jokes aside, tho, could this Kim and Tom thing have legs?! On the one hand, there could be nothing to this joint appearance. It’s one of the biggest A-list shindigs of the year, so no wonder Kim and Tom are each going to show up, right?

But on the other hand… well… you never know…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via Hulu/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]