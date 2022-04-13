Kim Kardashian Hints She Wants More Kids!

Don’t count out Kim Kardashian when it comes to expanding her family! Yes, really!

The 41-year-old reality TV star sat down with the rest of her famous fam for an interview promoting her new show on Hulu, The Kardashians, and during the chat, she subtly hinted that more kids may soon be in the works. Now, we just really want to know about the planning process!!

During the chat with Access that was uploaded to YouTube on Monday, the Selfish author sat down with sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner to play a game of “Most Likely.” The bit centered on the women holding cards adorned with their photos, and each star held up the corresponding card when they believed one of the sisters was “most likely” to do something.

Things were normal for a while, until Kim subtly surprised everyone when the group was asked which woman was “most likely” to have as many kids as momager Kris Jenner. Of course, Kris has six kids — the five girls, plus son Rob Kardashian — to go along with 11 grandchildren. So it’s a lot!

All the other women picked Kourtney, which is a natural choice, since she already has three kids with ex Scott Disick and it’s clear she wants more with new fiancé Travis Barker. But Kim didn’t think so!! The SKIMS founder — who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West — answered by holding up a photo of herself and a photo of Kourt! It’s a tie!

Sooo does that mean Kim is saying she wants to have two more kids?! (Also, the idea of Kourtney having THREE more little ones to tie Kris would be pretty amazing!)

The famous fam went on to acknowledge that Kylie could wind up rivaling the others in the kids department, too. After all, she’s already got two tykes with partner Travis Scott, and she’s nearly 20 years younger than Kim and Kourtney with a lot more family planning ahead. Still, it’s noteworthy that Kim apparently wants to keep expanding her family! And it’s pretty wild how none of her sisters seemed to focus in on her “Most Likely” admission like we would have expected?!?!

Ch-ch-check out the moment as it happened during the interview (below), with all the child chat commencing at about the 4:05 mark:

Wow!

Not for nothing, but Kris must be loving this! We know the momager’s ex, Caitlyn Jenner, has gone on record about how many grandchildren she’s hoping for, too, and it would seem as though the girls are ready to deliver!

Elsewhere in the interview, Kim was asked straight-up whether boyfriend Pete Davidson was “here for a long time or a good time.” Not missing a beat, the KKW Beauty whiz responded:

“All of the above, hopefully.”

Great answer! It certainly seems the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star is doing everything right up to this point, at least! But what do U make of all this baby blabber, Perezcious readers?! Could Kourt and Kim both be pregnant again soon??

Wouldn’t that be something!

