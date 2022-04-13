Kanye West Wanted To QUIT Everything & Become Kim Kardashian's Full-Time Stylist!

What music career?!

Kanye West apparently wanted to quit his lucrative profession(s) and go full-time into being a personal stylist… for ex-wife Kim Kardashian! So she claims, at least, in a new clip from the KarJenner family’s highly anticipated forthcoming reality TV series The Kardashians, which drops on Hulu on Thursday.

According to Kim, who can be seen speaking to a pal in the premiere episode of the fam’s new streaming venture, the 44-year-old rapper was allegedly willing to stop doing everything else in his life and concentrate on his (then-estranged) wife’s fashion sense!

The 41-year-old reality TV star dropped this little nugget to her pal in the lead up to her Saturday Night Live hosting gig last October. While the pair were picking out looks for Kim’s high-profile hosting project, she subtly said:

“Kanye wants to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist.”

Uh… what?!

It’s obviously jaw-dropping to think about Ye quitting music and his other ventures just to style Kim full-time. We know he’s got the dough to give it all up, so it’s not about that. It’s more about, well, would the Donda rapper really walk away from performing to go behind the scenes on fashion for the socialite momma?!

We mean, we know Kim will always be his ultimate muse, but still!

Also, the timing is very interesting. In the clip, Kim is picking outfits for her SNL run, which happened last October. As Perezcious readers are well aware, the Selfish author first filed for divorce six months before that! So, was Kanye planning on a relationship reconciliation in addition to the fashion fun?! Because as we know now, Kim had long since moved past the father of her four children and on to greener pastures!

Of course, Kim has been an open book about this stuff amid her ongoing relationship with Pete Davidson and her work promoting the family’s new Hulu venture. In a brand-new interview with Hoda Kotb, for her podcast Making Space, Kim opened up a little bit about some of the difficulties of divorce:

“We all know someone that’s been through a really hard time in relationships and everyone’s been OK and everyone comes out OK. So you just have to, like, let yourself go and open yourself up to receive something and just be a good person and you’ll get that back.”

We can only hope!

Anyways, what do U make of Kim’s claim that Kanye supposedly wanted to quit music (and everything else) to style her, Perezcious readers?!

We know he has felt some type of way about her look for a long time, so maybe we shouldn’t be so surprised that he supposedly had the desire to take charge in that department! Even after the divorce!

