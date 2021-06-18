Kim Kardashian Explains Her Current Relationship With Kanye West -- & Weighs In On Those Van Jones Dating Rumors!

Kim Kardashian continues to play her proverbial cards close to her chest when it comes to moving on from her failed marriage and getting back into the dating game!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star nevertheless is working double time to make sure things remain smooth with estranged husband Kanye West, though. And a lot of that has to do with the ex-couple’s four kids — ensuring they transition as delicately as possible after the A-list pair’s shocking divorce.

Speaking to host Andy Cohen during the KUWTK reunion special on Thursday night, the KKW Beauty founder opened up about her current status with Yeezy, and praised him for doing so great with their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kim gushed (below):

“We have an amazing co-parenting relationship and I respect him so much. That was my friend, first and foremost, for a long time. I can’t see that going away. I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. He will always be family.”

Kind words!

Maybe a tactic to keep Kanye’s behavior in line and avoid potential blow-ups and blow-outs? Or does she really mean what she says, and co-parenting has gone smoothly?!

For what it’s worth, the aspiring lawyer demurred when it came time to talk specifics about the divorce. Cohen pressed her on whether there was one moment or one specific action that pushed her over the edge and forced her to file legal docs to split, but the 40-year-old refused to take the bait:

“I honestly don’t even think I would say it here on TV. It was not one specific thing that happened on either part. I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision. In no way would I want someone to think I didn’t give it my all or not really try. We have four kids. There’s nothing that I think kids want more than their parents to be together. I lived that myself.”

Hmmm… knowing their growing offspring will likely see this one day, it’s not all that surprising the momma wouldn’t spill (even though we wished she did).

Dating Days!

Divorce details aside, there’s no question Kim is back on the market — and has no shortage of suitors.

The longtime reality TV star has been rumored to be dating everyone from CNN on-air personality Van Jones to Colombian singer Maluma. Just don’t expect her to confirm any of it! The one-time Los Angeles Pierce College student confirmed she’d only met Maluma once or twice in Miami before, but said he’s “such a nice guy.”

As for Jones, Kim had a different take on those persistent dating rumors, laughing while explaining herself:

“Van texted me and was like, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates, and I am so grateful.”

Oooookay!

Think there’s more to the story with Maluma or Van Jones, Perezcious readers?! Or is Kanye really the only one who has moved on so far, considering his new connection with Bradley Cooper‘s baby momma Irina Shayk??

ICYMI, catch the quickie reunion recap vid (below):

Well then!

