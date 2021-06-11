Kim Kardashian Is Focused On Family Amid Divorce -- But Wants To 'Share Her Life' With The Right Man

Kim Kardashian is open to love — and she knows how she wants it to work in her life!

The reality TV star and cosmetics queen is going through her very public divorce from rapper Kanye West, and while he appears to have already moved on with model Irina Shayk, Kim isn’t quite at that point. Not yet, at least… but maybe pretty soon! In fact, a source spoke to People about the 40-year-old mother of four’s mental state right now, and as it turns out, she “wants to date” again very soon to move on from Yeezy and bring some romance back into her life.

Whoa!

The insider revealed more about the KKW Beauty founder’s mindset at this point, saying (below):

“She doesn’t see herself being single for the rest of her life. Her priorities are her kids and work, but she would love to find a guy to share her life with.”

That’d be amazing!

Of course, it may be easier said than done — at least, at first. We know business people, celebs, and athletes are throwing all their attention (and money) towards the mom of four in the hopes of attracting her interest. A notorious homebody who doesn’t go to clubs and rarely drinks, however, Kim may not be cut out for all that extravagance! Heck, as we learned on Thursday night, she really just wants to find someone with whom she can do the little things! Van Jones, perhaps??

Truth be told, all this may not be that much of an issue were it not for Yeezy’s ultra-quick rebound with Bradley Cooper‘s baby momma. Not that it’s a race to rebound and recover or anything, but when one person involved in the divorce moves on so soon thereafter, we can certainly appreciate the pressure and tension in the other half to get hers, too.

Be patient, though, Kim!

She’s been through this before — the split from Yeezy will be Kim’s third divorce, including her infamous quickie split from Kris Humphries — so she knows the process and aftermath. It’ll be different this time with kids and co-parenting in the mix, though, and Kris Jenner‘s daughter has been very clear in previous reporting that their health is her main concern.

Still, sex and romance have a place in the business woman’s personal life away from her parenting duties, as well. To that end, we hope she finds whatever she needs soon enough!

What do U make of Kim’s potential suitors moving forward, Perezcious readers?! Knowing how much she likes to lay low at home, is there a celeb or A-lister you can think of who might be a particularly good match for the reality TV maven??

Sound off with your suggestions here down in the comments (below)!

