Kanye West Addresses Co-parenting Issues With Kim Kardashian On New Cardi B Track: 'Where Your Kids At?'

Cardi B just dropped her latest single, and it is truly Hot S**t!

Sure, that’s the title, but it’s also the vibe! The Bodak Yellow star features both Lil Durk and Kanye West on the track, and like a true promotional genius, Cardi forced listeners to wait for the third verse to hear Kim Kardashian‘s ex-husband deliver his take on parenting, the media, and… Pete Davidson! (Yes, maybe, again?!?!)

After Cardi and Durk do their thing in the first two verses, the Jesus Walks rapper sets it off by laying down the third turn. And right off the top, Ye is CLEARLY feeling some type of way. Referencing back to his prior aggressive lyrics about Kim’s new BF on Pusha T‘s recently released album, the Chicago native again alluded to straight-up threatened violence:

“Pinky swear you ain’t scared when you heard Ye appear / I’ma hop up out the bushes, me and Pusha kill your man”

Uh-oh!!

So what is that, about the fiftieth possible reference to the Meet Cute star in Ye’s recent lyrics and features?! Dude…

The real news here really started later in the verse, though. After months of struggling with the public-facing nature of his split from the SKIMS mogul, the performer mentions how he’s starting to become accustomed to divorced life:

“I’m just sayin’ now I start to get used to the pain / Til one day I say f**t it, brought my masseuse on the plane”

Oh really now?!

And then Ye slams the media over what he considers to be poor framing of his co-parenting situation with Kim. Referencing the four children he shares with the Selfish author while slamming the media’s spin on his post-divorce act, he rapped:

“‘Where you done that? Where you live at?’ / Another headline, ‘Where your hat at? N****, go home, where your kids at?’ / They be on my nerve, they be on my nerve”

Wow! Of course, we could have guessed that recent media coverage had been getting on Ye’s nerves. But still, he’s really laying it all out there now!

One more lyric of note popped up later in the verse, when he dropped this:

“Guess who at Balenciaga? Guess who shoppin’ now? / They can’t stop me now, I been poppin’ out”

Not the most controversial thing ever, of course. Nothing wrong with bragging a little bit!

But!! Kim is no stranger to rocking Balenciaga pretty much anywhere and everywhere she can. Maybe the 45-year-old rapper is tossing out another subtle reference and trying to assert himself over his ex?! Just wondering!!

You can listen to the full single (below):

Hmmm…

Clearly, there’s a lot to work with here. And we didn’t even talk about Cardi and Durk’s turns on the track! Like we said, it’s all truly Hot S**t! Aptly named! LOLz!

All this follows just a few days after Ye cryptically mentioned his relationship with Kim while speaking on stage during the BET Awards in El Lay. So, yeah, she’s still on his mind. No question on that front! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

