Kim Kardashian Serves Silver Perfection At The 2024 Met Gala In An IMPOSSIBLE Corset!

Kim Kardashian‘s look this year has solidified for all time her place at the Met Gala. Good lord.

Marrying the fragility of the Sleeping Beauties theme and the Garden of Time dress code, she ornamented herself in precious metallic leaves. The Maison Margiela by John Galliano custom corset shimmered — but a silvery cardigan above gave the look a demure feel. Well done!

Of course, nothing could keep Kim’s glow hidden, especially with her newly platinum hairstyle! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Margiela was so proud of the look, they even did a press release on it! They explained:

“For her appearance, John Galliano created an haute couture look for Kim Kardashian composed of a pale grey thistle-washed boiled cashmere cardigan, a couture corset rewoven from antique silver brocade and a skirt in tooled silver metal evoking lace, flowers, leaves and sprigs interlinked with silver chain and floral motifs cut from mirror fragments, as well as crystal pendants, pearls and set like a piece from high-jewellery.”

Antique silver! LOVES! Kim was loving it, too! She shared her own glamour shots on her social media:

OK, we just have to mention as well, that silver corset has given Kim maybe the most impossibly snatched waist we have ever SEEN! Wow. Here’s what she had to say about the inspiration for the look btw…

What do YOU think of Kim’s 2024 Met Gala look??

