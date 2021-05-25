Kim Kardashian Shows Up Looking HAWT AF At Young British Billionaire's Birthday Party!

Y’all, Kim Kardashian is NOT sulking around now that she’s officially well into her divorce from Kanye West.

With what was set to be her eighth wedding anniversary passing on Sunday, it would have been totally reasonable for the momma to be in her feels all weekend, but instead, she strutted around Beverly Hills celebrating a new “mysterious” billionaire!

The KUWTK lead was spotted at Jamie Reuben’s star-studded birthday party Saturday night (one day prior to Kimye’s former special date), flaunting her flat abs and toned legs in a sexy dark grey top and matching skirt. It was a gorgeous look — check it out HERE.

Notice how she was wearing some noteworthy bling but definitely not a wedding ring! Obviously, she’s over the rapper and perhaps setting her sights on a new billionaire?? Well, that is, if her rumored budding romance with Van Jones doesn’t work out…

While lesser known to the public, Jamie is friends with the likes of Princess Beatrice and Scooter Braun. He’s set to inherit $26 BILLION one day. His father, Simon, is one half of the Reuben Brothers, who built their fortune by buying properties all over London’s Mayfair — including the 200 year-old Burlington Arcade! Wowza!

Tatler Magazine once called him “one of London’s most mysterious bachelors” because of his low profile. Though, we do know that he’s newly 34 years old and single! Reuben was last linked to Marissa Montgomery, a TV presenter and fashion designer, but they haven’t been seen together since 2019. Seems like he’s back on the market just in time for a single lady with an “open mind” about her romantic future to catch his eye! Do you ship it?!

Well, we’re sure the musician isn’t so pleased to see Kim out and about so quickly after their split. But good news for the West kids — the parents have reportedly been “getting along” very well since the reality star filed for divorce in February. According to People:

“Kim and Kanye are getting along. They have both stayed true to their commitment to make the best situation for the kids.”

The outlet’s source also noted:

“Kim is very happy that they have managed to keep things calm. She thinks Kanye is a good dad. She wants him to be able to spend as much time with the kids as he wants.”

As is evident via her social media posts, the insider insisted the 40-year-old “seems happier” with “every week that goes by since she filed for divorce.” The fact that she was upped to billionaire status following the breakup certainly helps lift those spirits! Even the couple’s four kiddos are doing as well “as she could hope.” So good to hear!

Reactions to this birthday bash sighting, Perezcious readers? Was Kim just there to see some friends or do you think she might be eyeing the young billionaire?! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

