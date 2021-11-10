Kim Kardashian 'Is Falling For' Pete Davidson -- Inside Their Romance!

Pim is on the rise!

Despite all those dates Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been on, we’ve been told that things are just casual between them. In fact, an Us Weekly source said that the reality star is just “single and having fun at the moment.” However, they did say “things could turn romantic” between the unlikely duo — and it definitely seems like things are getting more romantic by the minute!

Another Us insider has declared that the 41-year-old “is falling for” the Saturday Night Live star. They shared:

“He makes her feel good and she’s excited to see what happens.”

The momma of four seemingly has “such an easy time” with the 27-year-old, who unsurprisingly “makes her laugh.” The insider claimed she is “always” left “smiling and excited” after they hang out, and added:

“Everything flows well [when they’re together].”

Aww. It really does seem like this fun, flirty rebound is exactly what Kim needed, post-Kanye West.

Although we previously heard the television personality’s inner circle weren’t too impressed with the comedian, this source says her friends are “happy” and “eager for Kim to have fun and be free” amid her divorce from Kanye West. In other words, Pete is just what the doctor ordered.

Another Us insider gave some deets on how Pim came to be after the SKIMS founder’s SNL hosting gig, which was “their first real one-on-one opportunity to connect” despite having “bumped into each other a few times through mutual friends” in the past. The source dished:

“He was a true professional the whole time they rehearsed and in between takes, but afterward things got flirty. They exchanged numbers and Pete asked if Kim would like to hang out sometime, which she agreed to straight away.”

Although Kimmy “was actually quite nervous going into the performance,” the King of Staten Island “did a great job of calming her down and helping her find her confidence.” Before long, the Us source said:

“Kim could tell right away what the big fuss is about Pete.”

As we now know, the rumored couple have spent a fair amount of time together since sharing the screen on the NBC show. According to Us, the mogul admires Pete’s “witty and laid back” personality and his “refreshing” and “insightful and fascinating take on life.” The source added:

“He’s got an incredibly smart head on his shoulders.”

Wow! Well, we’re definitely understanding more about Pete’s allure every day. And whatever he’s got going on, it’s clearly working for Kim! The question now is… could this couple possibly go the distance???

