Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are 'A Little More Than' Friends As NYC Outings Heat Up!

It’s been fascinating to watch this Kim Kardashian–Pete Davidson connection come together! Or “Pim” as we’re now calling them!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the Saturday Night Live performer have been out together several nights in a row at this point, and while insiders are stopping short of terming their closeness a relationship (yet?!), it’s clear something is going on!

Related: Even Kim Suffers From Wardrobe Malfunctions Every Now And Again!

A source close to the KKW Beauty mogul spoke with E! News this week about her intriguing new connection to the King of Staten Island. And while the insider downplayed Kim’s desire for a commitment — the 41-year-old is going through a divorce with estranged husband Kanye West, after all — they nevertheless noted that she undoubtedly “has chemistry with Pete.”

On Wednesday, that confidant explained:

“Kim isn’t looking to date anyone right now. She’s loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun. There is no pressure between them. Pete is a very chill and casual guy, and she likes that. They have plans to see each other again while Kim is in New York City. Whatever is going on between them is exciting to her.”

Of course, we now know that those “plans to see each other again” turned out to be a dinner late Wednesday night at swanky Manhattan hotspot Zero Bond. In that outing, the pair arrived separately but reportedly enjoyed quality time together along with some pals. Another insider added more:

“Kim thinks Pete’s hilarious. Pete is quite the charmer and she totally understands the allure. Kim loves that they just laugh the entire time they are together and she is really enjoying hanging out with him.”

Wow!

It seriously sounds like the duo’s chemistry might be off the charts, TBH. Two separate sources spoke to ET about the A-list pair on Wednesday, as well, with one saying:

“Pete and Kim have been enjoying their time together and are having fun. Both are recently single and have bonded over that.”

Never a bad way to rebound like that!

Related: Kim Is Ready & Waiting To Take Over The Family Biz Once Kris Retires

Bonding moments aside, the second ET source thinks Kim and Pete aren’t just trying to keep things low-key for the media — they’re trying to play things off with themselves, too! The insider evaluated:

“Kim and Pete like each other. They are trying to play it off that they are just friends, but it’s a little more than that right now. They’re having a lot of fun together. Pete makes Kim laugh and makes her feel special. Pete is obviously thrilled and has a major crush on Kim.”

“A little more than” just friends?! VERY interesting! Sounds like a vibe, y’all!

Remember, all this romantic talk started on the other side of the country, at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, where Pim were snapped holding hands during a Halloween-themed night at the amusement park with pals. Since then, they (separately) have flown across the country and rekindled their fresh connection at several spots throughout the Big Apple.

And of course, it doesn’t hurt that Pete is friendly with Travis Barker, who is one half of the hottest couple in the entertainment world right now along with his new fiancée, Kim’s big sis, Kourtney Kardashian. The ties run deep!

What do U make of all this news about Kim and Pete’s apparent chemistry together, Perezcious readers?! We sure didn’t see this one coming last week at this time, but alas, the heart wants what it wants…

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/Avalon]