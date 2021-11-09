Pete Davidson Subtly Hints At Kim Kardashian Romance -- WATCH!!

Trust Pete Davidson to approach his press with a sense of humor.

The comedian is probably used to having his love life hit the headlines by now, but “casually dating” Kim Kardashian might be a new level of attention. Ever since the unlikely duo was spotted holding hands over Halloweekend, regular media AND social media has been all over this potential new couple. (Plus, it has reignited a conversation about Pete’s mysterious appeal with the ladies.)

The Saturday Night Live star has yet to address the situation himself — but he did allude to it on a recent Late Night appearance. During their chat on Monday (below), host Seth Meyers said:

​​”I want to address something. I feel like I want to confirm if it’s real or rumor. This is something you’ve been reading a lot about in the press.”

The 27-year-old agreed:

“Yeah, I’ve been wanting to talk about this because there’s a lot of people I walk by, people are whispering, making eyes at me.”

A promising start! He then joked:

“But it is true, I do have a show on Tubi coming out. The Tubi. A lot of people are shocked that I could get on a show like Tubi — it’s a real thing.”

Ahh, darn. We should have known that Pete wouldn’t say anything to risk the relationship (or send momager Kris Jenner into damage control.) Surely Tubi appreciates the extra boost of attention from a Kim K romance, though!

We’ll still hold out hope that the Suicide Squad cast member might drop some more hints about the reality star in the future. After all, he’s been known to make a public comment or two regarding his high-profile relationships, like when he referred to his previous girlfriend Phoebe Dynevor as his “celebrity crush.”

Back in the Ariana Grande days, he even addressed his relationship on SNL, and after the breakup, she was name-dropped in his Netflix stand-up special. He’s actually addressed their broken engagement a few times, including on Hot Ones, when he complained:

“It’s really annoying cuz, like, I live in Staten Island, and they come there now. Cuz, like, Ariana Grande made me all famous and stuff. So, like, it’s all her fault. … It is! She set the wolves on me.”

Well, if he wanted to keep the wolves away from Staten Island, going on a date there with Kim Kardashian of all people was not the best idea. But maybe he’ll feel differently someday on the other side of this romance. We may have to wait until then to get the good Kardashian goss!

