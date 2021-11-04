‘No Kravis-Style PDA’: More Deets On Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s ‘Genuinely Affectionate’ Dinner!

We got some more details about Pim’s second night out on the town!

On top of Kim Kardashian having dinner with Pete Davidson in Staten Island earlier this week, the two went out AGAIN in New York City on Wednesday, this time at Zero Bond, an A-list private members’ club owned by the 41-year-old reality star’s good friend Scott Sartiano. As we previously reported, the rumored couple was joined by several pals at their table, including Jonathan Cheban (AKA Foodgod).

But a new source detailed to Page Six on Thursday that they were also hanging out with Simon Huck ahead of his 38th birthday, saying:

“It was a dinner for 10, including Simon Huck, his fiancé, Phil Riportella, and Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban. A cake was bought out in advance of Simon’s birthday, which is today.” ​​

As for their interactions at the restaurant, the insider shared that the two “were smiling and laughing a lot and seemed genuinely affectionate with each other.” So about those sources who insisted that Kim and Pete were “just friends” after their hand-holding incident… Yeah, sorry, still not buying that!

Related: Kim Kardashian Already Has Plans To Take Over As ‘Momager’ When Kris Jenner Retires!

However, the source also noted that “there was no Kravis-style PDA” during the date. As you know, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are notorious for showing off their affection for each other on the ‘gram — whether social media users and Scott Disick like it or not. LOLz!

But even though it seems like Kimmy Kakes is taking a page out of her sister’s love life playbook, moving on with someone fresh, we guess she is opting to take things slow with the Saturday Night Live comedian at this time. Or at least not wanting to give away any more of their brewing romance after making a slew of headlines this week!

Another source told the outlet that Nicky Hilton had been hosting a party with Haute Living magazine inside the eatery, as well. However, sister Paris Hilton hadn’t been in attendance, and Kim and Nicky most likely didn’t have the opportunity to see each other at the time. The insider noted:

“Nobody else in the venue saw [Kim and Pete].”

Related: Kim & Pete Are ‘A Little More Than’ Friends As NYC Outings Heat Up!

Overall, sources declared that things were “casual” and “very low-key” between Pete and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum. Page Six also claims that the night lasted for roughly two hours with Kim’s security remaining outside the door “the entire time,” adding:

“It was a very private dinner.”

The group reportedly left separately at around 10:30 pm, with the momma of four leaving with Tracy Romulus and three of her security to head back to her hotel for the night. A source mentioned that Kim “was happy and smiley” while her friends also seemed “cheery” after dinner. Aw!

Meanwhile, Pete most likely walked out of a private exit as he reportedly was not seen exiting through the restaurant’s main entrance like everyone else. We guess it may have had something to do with the 27-year-old not wanted to start another “scuffle” among the paparazzi who were waiting to grab pictures of the hot new couple!

Wow…

Who would have thought that Kim and Pete would seemingly be a thing?! We certainly weren’t expecting that on our 2021 bingo card! Do you think Pim will last, Perezcious readers? Or do you expect this romance to fizzle out once Kim leaves the Big Apple? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram.]