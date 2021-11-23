Pete Davidson Shows Off 'Love Bite' On Neck As He Steps Out With New GF Kim Kardashian! Look!

These two evidently can’t keep their damn hands off each other! Not that we’re actually complaining about it… LOLz!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson stepped out in Santa Monica on Sunday night, hitting up the swanky Italian food hotspot Giorgio Baldi for a romantic date night.

And in the process, the pair not only giggled the whole time, they also showed off something VERY eye-catching: a hickey on Pete’s neck!!!

Called a “love bite” by DailyMail.com, who published pics of the A-list duo’s sexy Sunday night outing, the mark is definitely visible on Pete’s neck right below his left ear in several of the shots. It’s dark out, of course, and somewhat hard to tell exactly what it is via paparazzi cameras, but it sure LOOKS like a hickey! Just saying!

The pics are interesting for more reasons than just that, though.

Above all, it’s surprising (and heartwarming) to see how happy Pim looks together in pretty much every single one of the Sunday night snaps! The duo can be seen getting into Pete’s Lamborghini SUV — and yes, he did hold the door open for Kim to get in, like a true gentleman — and they are smiling and laughing the entire time!

Kim is grinning ear to ear so much, in fact, that at one point in the series of snapshots she actually covers her face to limit some of her laughing! No report on what exactly the Saturday Night Live funnyman said, but whatever it was, the mom of four was clearly loving it!

And according to UsWeekly, these two weren’t trying to hide a DAMN thing! Their sources say Pim were “cuddled up and looked cozy” as Pete at one point “flirtatiously whispered something into her ear.” As for the onlookers?

“They walked straight to the corner table at the end of the restaurant. Right when they got in, the waiter came straight to them. The staff definitely gave them the star treatment. The restaurant kind of went silent when they first walked in, but then no one really paid attention to them.”

Of course, the couple’s previously-rumored relationship went into official-ness overdrive last week after prior pics were published showing the pair unafraid to flash PDA out in Palm Springs.

Judging by the location of this El Lay-area dinner on Sunday night, it would appear they have flown the coop from momager Kris Jenner‘s desert hideaway, but the emotional content stays the same: the 41-year-old reality TV star and the 28-year-old comedian are very clearly into each other!

It’s actually extremely heartwarming to see Kim this happy in public, TBH! She’s been going through a tenuous divorce from now-estranged husband Kanye West (who hasn’t been doing her any favors with some of his recent public comments), and she deserves something light, breezy, and enjoyable.

Only time will tell if Pete is destined to stick around long-term, but for now, his refreshing and easygoing attitude seems to be exactly what the KKW Beauty head honcho needs in her life!

What do U make of Pim’s infectious, carefree attitude Perezcious readers?!

Seriously, when was the last time you saw Kim this happy??

