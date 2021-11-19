Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are 'Connecting On A Deeper Level' As They Take MAJOR Step In Relationship!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking the next step in their budding new relationship!

The high-profile duo has been at Kris Jenner‘s $12 million mansion in Palm Springs for the past several days, where they hosted a birthday bash for the Saturday Night Live star that involved none other than Flavor Flav!

But it’s what they did on Wednesday night that’s really getting our attention!

In a very bold — and very uncharacteristic, based on how they’ve been acting up to this point — show of public affection, the 41-year-old reality TV star and the newly 28-year-old SNL funnyman and birthday boy, showed out holding hands! And it was all caught on camera!

First reported and photographed by DailyMail.com, the much sought-after couple stepped out for a stroll around the high-end desert town hand-in-hand! Obviously, the act leaves little doubt in the minds of fans and followers over whether or not they are together.

It’s not Kravis-level style PDA, but hand holding pics are a HUGE step towards confirmation! If you didn’t already know it was official, well, you’ve gotta know it’s all official now!!!

And the hand holding is only half of the good news for Pim! According to Us Weekly, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians superstar is having the time of her life dating the King of Staten Island! A source spoke to the outlet about the budding new couple, sharing some really optimistic info about where the unlikely pair is headed romantically.

It all sounds really, really good:

“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete. Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day.”

Damn!

And although fans (and us, TBH) may have been initially shocked by this unexpected coupling, Kim is very clearly attracted to Pete’s whip-smart sense of humor and amazing comedic timing, (probably) among other things.

The insider explained:

“No one can remember seeing her smile and laugh so much around a guy. He just has this ability to hold Kim’s total attention and have her in stitches with his hilariously dry sense of humor. He’s so down to earth and humble, which she really digs.”

And a second source added more:

“They have a unique chemistry that she hasn’t had with anyone else. They have such a strong connection. She gets butterflies around him and he makes her laugh — and that’s more than she can say for other guys.”

Amazing! We are seriously so happy for these two!

In fact, Kim has been observing a couple very close to her for some sort of de facto inspiration in this whole romantic realm!

Obviously, with the KKW Beauty whiz going through her divorce from Kanye West, things hadn’t been so good on the love life front for a while. But seeing Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker connect on such a deep level themselves recently has made Kim believe in the charms of courtship once again!

A separate source divulged even more info on that dynamic on Wednesday, this time to ET:

“Kim and Pete are dating and having a great time together. Pete is a romantic and goes out of his way to make Kim feel special. Kim thinks Pete is hysterical and he’s constantly making her laugh, but they also have been connecting on a deeper level. Kim sees how happy Kourtney and Travis are, and wants something similar to that.”

Wow!

Good for Pim… and Kravis… and everyone involved! So happy to see this whole crew catch the love bug! Maybe it’s time for another KUWTK spinoff series: Kim And Kourtney Take On Cupid!

