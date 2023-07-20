Kim Kardashian Reveals Regret Over Having 'Jumped Into' Pete Davidson Relationship So Soon After Kanye West Split!

Kim Kardashian is feeling some pangs of regret over her sudden and short-lived romance with comedian Pete Davidson.

On Thursday’s brand-new episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality TV mogul and mom of four explained to sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner that she probably shouldn’t have “jumped into another relationship so fast” after splitting from Kanye West. Yes, she’s talking about her ill-fated love with the lovable Saturday Night Live alum! Uh-oh!

According to Kim herself in the new ep, she used her months-long romance with the King Of Staten Island star to escape some of the difficulties of divorce from Ye. Speaking to her younger half-sisters, the SKIMS mogul explained:

“It got my mind away from stuff and that’s not a way to run from things.”

She then told Kendall and Kylie that she’d developed a new mantra for her life: deal with things first, and then allow yourself to commit emotionally to a new person! Kim explained:

“It’s better to deal. Deal, heal and then feel.”

Well that’s catchy!! But quips aside, in a confessional, Kim added she’s very committed to not overdoing it, either. She told the world about how she is dead-set on not thinking “negatively” about bad things that have happened in her life — like Ye’s controversial actions after their divorce.

Instead, she wants to use it all motivate herself to move forward through it:

“I’m not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life. What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

Seems wise!

Clearly, there’s no undue shade intended for Davidson through all this. But the Meet Cute star’s presence in Kim’s life obviously came at an imperfect time when she was dealing with quite a bit of controversy in the public eye.

As Perezcious readers will recall, on last week’s episode of the hit Hulu show, Kim got very real about how Kanye’s antisemitic outbursts and public attacks on Pete had affected her emotional and psychological well-being.

While speaking to sis Khloé Kardashian during that prior ep, the SKKN By Kim exec broke down crying while saying:

“It sucks when someone doesn’t see how different they are. I always will [keep looking for that person.] You’ll always hope you’ll see a glimpse of them, and I hope I do. … I feel so bad for him. I don’t even think he feels bad for himself because I don’t even think he knows how.”

And she continued in that vein, too:

“It’s really confusing for me, it’s so different from the person that I married. That’s who I loved and that’s who I remember. I’ll do anything to get that person back.”

Clearly, she’s been through a lot with Ye. And now, she has to navigate co-parenting alongside him with the now-ex-couple’s four kids in tow.

And now, based on this week’s reveal to Kendall and Kylie, it would seem Kim laments bringing Pete into the fold through all that drama and uncertainty. At least as fast as she did, anyways.

