Whoa... Kanye West Literally BURIES Pete Davidson In New Video -- Scary!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kanye West is at it again.

The Hurricane rapper posted a new video to his Instagram account on Wednesday afternoon. And not only does this brand new nearly 4-minute-long clip promote his new song Eazy, on which Ye collabed with the rapper The Game, but it also shows a cartoon version of Kim Kardashian‘s ex literally burying her new boyfriend, too!

Oh, boy…

In the new claymation-style stop-motion video, which comes just hours after a judge officially declared Kim legally single, Ye can be seen kidnapping a fake version of Pete Davidson, throwing a bag over the Saturday Night Live star’s head, tying him up with rope, and tossing him in the back of an all-terrain vehicle.

The Pete cartoon character is then dragged through some sand before being buried alive, with just his head positioned above the dirt. For good measure, Ye’s character takes a package of rose seeds and pours them over the Meet Cute actor’s head, from which flowers soon bloom near the conclusion of the clip.

At the very end of the video, Yeezy can be seen cutting the flowers off Pete’s buried head and packing them into the back of a pickup truck — which, yes, very closely resembles the one which he parked outside of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s house back on Valentine’s Day!

But things don’t end there, either!

In a message at the very tail-end of the video, Ye writes (below):

“Everyone lived happily ever after, except Skete you know who.”

Proving himself to be in on the trolling attempt at humor, Ye then quickly follows that statement up with a less controversial final frame, adding this message to the conclusion:

“JK He’s fine”

Wow…

That’s certainly something.

BTW, the lyrics of Eazy connect very closely to Kanye’s long-standing split from the SKIMS mogul. At one point during the vid, while the Pete character is being dragged and buried, the Stem Player producer raps (below):

“We havin’ the best divorce ever / If we go to court, we’ll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to Kourt’s together / I watched four kids for like five hours today / I wear these Yeezy boots everywhere, even in the shower today / I got love for the nannies, but real family is better / The cameras watch the kids, y’all stop takin’ the credit.”

Ooookay then!

And yes, Ye’s most notorious lyric about Pete features prominently in the video, as well!

You can see the entire video (below):

Like we said, it’s a LOT!

And it’s more public harassment from Kanye towards Pete following a nasty moment when the rapper claimed credit for booting the comedian off the social media app late last month. At least Kanye added that troll-ish message at the end on this go-around, we suppose…

Of course, all this follows a particularly significant day in the demise of Kimye’s relationship, so it’s unclear as to where Yeezy hopes this new video could take him with his ex-wife.

[Image via Apega/Ivan Nikolov/WENN/Avalon]