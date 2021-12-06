Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West’s 6th Birthday With Adorable Tribute!

Kim Kardashian is celebrating Saint West‘s 6th birthday!

On Sunday, the 41-year-old reality star hopped on Instagram to honor her son with an adorable round-up of pictures of him throughout the years. Alongside the snapshot, she also penned a touching message. It read:

“My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills. I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you! Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!”

AWWWW!!! Ch-ch-check out the sweet post (below):

So cute! In the comments section, Khloé Kardashian also took a moment to send some love to her nephew, gushing:

“The absolute cutest!!!!!!!! We all love you Sainty!!!!!”

In addition to her birthday tribute, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum documented on Instagram Stories a series of rainbows she spotted throughout her house in honor of her son’s special day. When Kimmy Kakes discovered a sixth rainbow later in the day, she ultimately took it as a sign from her father Robert Kardashian:

“OMG a 6th rainbow for my Saints 6th birthday! I’ve never ever had this many rainbows in the same room at once. Thanks dad! I’ll tell Saint you said happy birthday,” she wrote, adding the hashtag #NeededThis.”

Truly, a special gift. Meanwhile, grandma Kris Jenner called Saint “the sweetest boy who warms my heart” and “lights up every room” in her own b-day post:

“Happy birthday to my little Sainty!!! Saint, you are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile! You are such a good brother, such a good cousin, such a good son and such a amazing grandson!! You are so kind and so gentle and so loving. I’m so proud of you and I love you more than you can ever imagine. I thank God for you every day and for the blessing of having you as my grandson. Happy birthday my little angel I love you love you love you!”

Then, Kourtney Kardashian posted some silly photos of him and Reign Disick, saying:

“Name a cooler duo. Happy birthday sweet Sainty.”

Happy birthday, Saint!!!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]