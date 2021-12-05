Kanye West Apparently Has A ‘Holy Trinity’ Of Reasons For Wanting To Reconcile With Kim Kardashian

It is no secret that Kanye West is serious about reconciling with Kim Kardashian.

We mean, ever since the news broke that she started getting closer with Pete Davidson and subsequently started officially dating him, the 44-year-old rapper has been very vocal about his desires to rekindle their flame. During an appearance on the Drink Champs podcast last month, he insisted the SKIMs creator is still his “wife,” saying:

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced. So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”

Related: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite At Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show With North

Then, he posted a video called his “Thanksgiving Prayer” on Instagram in which he details the mistakes he made during their relationship — especially during his short-lived political career:

“Let’s go with politics here. Good Lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat. Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage. Then I ran for President without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and — thanks God — only press conference. All my dad had to say afterwards was, ‘Write your speech next time, son.’”

Shortly afterward, Ye also posted a picture of himself kissing Kimmy Kakes.

So like we said, it is no secret…

But why does he want her back so bad? Well, a close friend of Kanye claimed to Page Six he has three main reasons for wanting to save his marriage with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum that he calls “The Holy Trinity.” Number one is that Kanye “isn’t sure if any other woman is going to be able to put up with him.” The source added that Kim can put up with the artist, explaining:

“He is a lot — and Kim is already used to everything, he doesn’t have to explain things to her. She knows how to put up with him when he is going through his dark days.”

Unsurprisingly, number two is keeping their family together for the sake of their four children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

And the third reason? The insider revealed that “as a religious person” Kanye ultimately doesn’t want to get a divorce. In addition to the personal reasons the record producer reportedly has for getting back together with Kim, it also all comes down to the fact that he appreciates the brand the former couple built:

“He also cares about his image. He thinks [Kardashian] looks good next to him.”

TBH, it is probably about time that Kanye just accepted the reality of the situation and move on — like Kim has. Thoughts??? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Will Alexander/WENN, Kim Kardashian/Instagram]