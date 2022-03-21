Shoe Shade?? Kim Kardashian Selling Off Her Yeezys Amid Kanye Drama!

Kim Kardashian has made it clear she’s taking the “high road” during the drama with ex Kanye West. But is she really? Or is she just finding other ways to send a message while keeping her foot out of her mouth, so to speak?

One of the KarJenners’ most controversial revenue streams has long been the Kardashian Kloset site, in which the reality TV stars sell their own used clothes for often inflated prices. Sort of like a branded yard sale that’s always going.

The controversy comes from the already extremely wealthy family selling off designer merch that they often get for free. What could be a fun way to raise money for charity or something is just more money in the KUWTK stars’ pockets — while they casually slam the work ethics of everyone else. As one fan quipped on Reddit:

“nobody wants to work these days, just sell the clothes you were gifted!”

Not only that, it’s considered rather gauche to sell off fashion freebies. For instance, years ago designer Christian Cowan voiced his annoyance that Kim was selling his runway samples.

But the usual mixed reactions took on a more personal note this time. Over the weekend Kim tossed a couple pairs of Yeezy brand sandals on the site. The footwear, both a size US 6 to 6.5 were listed for $350 a pair ($375 with original box). Not too unusual for the Kloset — only we’d be remiss not to point out the elephant in the room. These particular shoes were gifted to the KKW Beauty mogul by her then-husband! Heck, he probably had a part in designing them, maybe even with her in mind! And here she is unloading them on fans!

Seems like gurl has no sentimental attachment when it comes to Ye’s genius fashion gifts after all!

We don’t know if it was intended as shade or not, but the fact Kimmy is ditching her ex’s presents shows pretty definitively how she feels about his continued presence in her life, are we right?

The listing has since been removed, we have to assume because they were bought. Frankly the story behind those particular mules alone makes them worth the price tag! But was selling them worth the cost?

With Ye on the attack constantly for every little thing Kim does, is she just going to invoke more ire? More importantly, should she not give an eff and just live her life??

