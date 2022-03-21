Kanye West’s Instagram Attacks Inspire IRL Harassment Of D.L. Hughley: DETAILS

Anyone saying that Kanye West’s Instagram rants cannot cause real harm should think again. We now have proof that Ye’s online outbursts have inspired real acts of bullying.

On Sunday, Kanye’s close friend and fellow rapper Theophilus London chronicled his evening at Nobu in Malibu, including an apparent encounter with D.L. Hughley, who was notably called out by Kim Kardashian’s ex last week. To start, London captured a video of himself in a car headed to the restaurant, teasing in the caption:

“What would Yeezus do?!??? NOBUUUUUUUUUU!!!!”

A few minutes later, he snapped a photo of his drink at the bar. Everything seemed totally normal, until…

Related: Trevor Noah Reacts To Kanye West Being Barred From Performing At The Grammys

London just so happened to find himself in the bathroom with the stand-up comedian later that evening — and he used the opportunity to allegedly harass D.L.! Things got so heated that security got involved!

Theophilus snapped a photo of a frustrated D.L. in a purple tracksuit. He seemed to be on his way out of the bathroom, seemingly trying to get away from the antagonizer as he likely gave Hughley a piece of his mind. Recounting the situation, the performer mused on IG:

“LMAO. I told him to apologize on camera for doing that dumb VladTV interview and his people called security.”

Uhh, bullying and harassment are no laughing matter, no matter how much you dislike what someone said. FYI, London was fed up with the 59-year-old over an interview he did with DJ Vlad late last month. In the candid conversation, The Original Kings of Comedy alum expressed of the Yeezy founder’s special media habits:

“I think you can’t write a beat so good that you get to do these things.”

Calling the dad of four a “stalker,” the comedian added:

“I think that I’ve watched too many times where things like that happen that a woman … or someone who’s just not believed. Things escalate.”

He went so far as to say:

“The difference between him and a restraining order is about 20 hits and a couple of hundred million dollars.”

Whoa…

Related: How Kim Kardashian Felt About Kanye West’s 24-Hour Instagram Suspension

Very similar opinions to that of Trevor Noah, who’s also found himself the center of West’s attacks. After catching wind of D.L.’s comments, Ye took to Instagram to slam the film star whom he dubbed a “drug addict,” threatening:

“I can afford to hurt u.”

And now his friends are bullying D.L. in real life. This has gone too far.

Despite security getting involved, Theophilus ultimately wasn’t kicked out of the sushi joint, though things appeared to cool down between the pair. Moments later, he filmed himself walking by D.L.’s table as he went to sit down for dinner at a separate table. Take a look at some photos of the interaction (below):

Ugh. This is just so sad and scary at this point.

What happens when/if Kanye inspires a group of fans to harass someone in person next? Will they be as quick to back off as London? Or will things continue to get more problematic for those individuals Ye sets his sights on? We sincerely hope someone Ye trust can convince him that what he is doing is causing real damage to others.

Thoughts?

[Image via DJ Vlad/YouTube & Theophilus London/Instagram & Ivan Nikolov/WENN]