Kim Kardashian’s 'Genius' Valentine’s Day SKIMS Campaign Enlists Fan-Favorite White Lotus Stars! LOOK!

Kim Kardashian x The White Lotus wasn’t the collab we thought we’d ever see, but it’s the one that we definitely needed!

It comes as a surprise to no one that The Kardashians star has her finger on the pulse of popularity, but her latest SKIMS campaign just showed us all how brilliant she truly is! In a series of Monday Instagram posts on the clothing company’s, AND Kim’s official pages, fan favorite actresses Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò, who played Lucia and Mia on the hit HBO series, respectively, made their Kardashian debut for the brand’s Valentine’s Day drop. The mother of four explained after watching season two, she just, “Had to have my girls.” See (below):

Some things just make sense, and this is one of them! One reviewer took to Twitter to share her thoughts, explaining in a Monday post:

“it pains me to admit it but @skims marketing is very good. they’ve got a budget and they know what to do with it!”

it pains me to admit it but @skims marketing is very good. they’ve got a budget and they know what to do with it! pic.twitter.com/ooymNzIxEx — Rachel Karten (@milkkarten) January 23, 2023

While others in the comments of the OG IG post praised the move as “genius”! As the breakout actresses said in a video for the brand, “Everybody’s wearing SKIMS.” See (below):

Will you be getting yours? Does this open the door for a Kim cameo on TWL season three? Let us know what you think in the comments down below!

