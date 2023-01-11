Jennifer Coolidge Gets Hilariously Bleeped During Emotional Golden Globes Acceptance Speech! WATCH!

Jennifer Coolidge has finally been given the recognition she deserves!

During the 2023 Golden Globes ceremony Tuesday night, the iconic actress was awarded Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Television Film for her role in season two of HBO’s The White Lotus. The fan favorite actress emotionally began her acceptance speech:

“There were like five people that kept me going for 20 years with these little jobs and Ryan Murphy, you were one of them.”

She continued of the Carol Burnett Award recipient:

“I didn’t know anybody and it was just sort of this thing that wasn’t going anywhere. And then there were these people who would give me these cute little jobs and it would just be enough to get to the next one. Michael Patrick King, you kept me going for a long time. Reese [Witherspoon], you got me in Legally Blonde. And then the Weitz Brothers kept me going with like five … sequels of American Pie. I milked that to the bone. I’m still going for six or seven, whatever they want.”

She then zeroed in on the White Lotus creator, Mike White — and be prepared because there ARE spoilers:

“I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life.”

She continued:

“I had these giant ideas. And then you get older and s**t is going to happen. Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning. Even if this is the end, because you did kill me off, but it doesn’t matter, because even if this is the end, you sort of changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I mean it, none of those people. I was never invited to one party on my hill and now everyone’s inviting me.”

She added:

“If you don’t know Mike White, this is what you should know. He is worried about the world, he’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well, he’s always worried about people. He’s worried about animals. He really is one of the greatest people I’ve ever met. You give me so much excitement to be. You make people want to live longer, and I didn’t.”

She hilariously concluded:

“Mike, I love you to death. I just want to say, this is a real f**king fun night.”

See the full clip (below):

Fans of the streaming show will know Cooldige memorably played Tanya McQuoid, and was nominated for the same award last year, but lost out Succession‘s Sarah Snook. We’re so thrilled she’s finally had her moment in the sun!

Thoughts on Jennifer’s hilarious and bleep-filled speech, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

