Kim Kardashian Spotted Rocking Yeezys Amid Kanye West's Antisemitic Controversy & Sudden Return To Twitter

Kim Kardashian is showing support for her ex-husband, and honestly, it’s not a good move.

The 42-year-old reality TV star stepped out on Sunday in El Lay with 9-year-old daughter North West to do what appeared to be some early Christmas shopping. But the story here is what Kim wore on her feet to walk the town: a pair of now-discontinued Adidas Yeezy Slide Scoot sandals!

The Kardashians star rocked the slides along with a black puffy jacket and a set of black leggings., So she was definitely dressed down for the occasion. Per reports, she and her oldest child met up to shop with Kourtney Kardashian and the Poosh founder’s 7-year-old son Reign.

The sliders are the focus here, though. Of course, Kanye West‘s Yeezy partnership with Adidas was scrapped recently following his string of shocking antisemitic comments on social media. He was booted off Twitter and Instagram over the nasty and inappropriate public commentary, too. But now, he’s back. Ye’s Twitter account was reinstated recently. On Sunday, he posted a morning message on the social media app to test “if my Twitter is unblocked,” as you can see (below):

Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Then, several hours later, he posted a one-word offering that really raised some eyebrows:

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Considering “shalom” is a Hebrew word meaning peace, harmony, prosperity, and tranquility, it is unsettling Ye would choose it as essentially his first message back to Elon Musk‘s social network. After all he did to get kicked off in the first place?! UGH!! It just sounds like he’s making light of his damaging remarks. How much more disrespectful can he get?

Which makes the timing of Kim’s Yeezy slide show on Sunday problematic. TBH, it feels like a dig to the community to see the KUWTK alum rock Yeezys in public after West so unfairly maligned and attacked Jewish people. Is she aligned with his hate speech?? Obviously, she recently spoke out against it. So what’s this Yeezy look about?! Burn them, Kimmy. Maybe in your front yard so your neighbor Ye can see!

BTW, you can see snaps of her hopping out in the shoes HERE. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

To learn more about antisemitism and how you can help fight it, check out https://www.adl.org/.

