Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Against Hate Speech Amid Ex Kanye West's Antisemitic Behavior

Kim Kardashian is (finally) speaking out in support of the Jewish community and taking a stand against antisemitism.

Kim has been notable silent about Kanye West amid his (apparently newfound?) antisemitism. But while she doesn’t mention her ex in her new Monday morning remarks either, it’s clear his weeks of disturbing comments and actions necessitated this reaction from the SKIMS founder.

Related: Adidas Put On BLAST For Not Cutting Ties With Kanye West Amid Antisemitism

On Monday morning, the 42-year-old reality TV star took to her Instagram stories to share this very simple message of support with those in the Jewish community:

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

A welcome message from the KUWTK alum. And no real question whose “hate speech” she’s referring to.

However, we honestly wish it had come sooner — and perhaps even been more forceful in specifically calling out Kanye’s problematic speech in recent weeks. But we are nevertheless happy that the reality TV mogul is speaking against antisemitism. Just as we all should! It’s never OK!

Related: Kim And Pete Davidson Secretly Hooked Up Again TWO MONTHS After Breakup?!

Of course, Kim is not the first family member to speak out in support of the Jewish community. In the last 24 hours alone, as we’ve been reporting, Kim’s momager Kris Jenner and little sis Khloé Kardashian both shared support via their own Instagram Stories. And in recent hours later on Monday morning, little sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner each re-shared that statement, as well.

FWIW, Kim also posted — and then quickly deleted — a couple clips of her family’s Hulu show, The Kardashians. Evidently, she thought it was in poor taste to plug her TV show in light of what’s going on around Ye and that situation. Uncharacteristically selfless reading of the room, we guess.

As we’ve been reporting, on Sunday night, however, Kim also sat down with Ivanka Trump for a long dinner. So maybe the pair discussed Ye and the social scene around his comments, prompting the SKKN By Kim mogul to speak out now? Or maybe they commiserated about both having a man in their lives posting intimidating messages to Jewish people.

What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Good Morning America/Live with Kelly and Ryan/YouTube]