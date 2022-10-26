How Kim Kardashian Is 'Compartmentalizing' Amid Kanye West’s Ongoing Controversies

Kim Kardashian is trying to keep the focus on her kids amid Kanye West‘s string of controversies.

As we’ve been reporting, the 45-year-old rapper has been under fire for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt, making constant antisemitic remarks, and more over the past couple of weeks. His disturbing actions have prompted several fashion brands and employees — even a teacher from his mysterious Donda Academy — to cut ties with him. Most recently, Adidas severed its working relationship with Ye and stopped selling his products (somewhat). According to business analysts at Morgan Stanley and RBC Capital Markets, people will still be able to find Yeezy products, but they won’t have the brand label. Nevertheless, the move still comes at a massive cost to Kanye — he is reportedly no longer a billionaire.

Related: Kim & Ivanka Trump Spotted At Lengthy Dinner Together — Talking About Kanye Or Donald?



But beyond his several of his business ventures being hurt, his comments have undoubtedly also affected his ex-wife and their four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Honestly, it has been a very difficult time for everyone who has been a target of Kanye. But how is the Kim specifically doing amid the controversy? Speaking with E! News on Tuesday, a source shared that she has been solely concentrating on their kids amid the firestorm:

“Kim’s just always worried about the kids.”

Another insider then noted:

“Kim is good at compartmentalizing and trying to keep things peaceful for the kids. They focus on the kids and what they are doing.”

But one thing Kim won’t be doing right now? Don’t expect her to get involved in Kanye’s ongoing controversy. TMZ previously reported that the 42-year-old reality star isn’t stepping in to help the fashion designer like she’s done in the past. Instead, sources told the outlet she’s “totally removed herself from the situation with Kanye.” In fact, Page Six claimed the exes only communicate “through assistants” now:

“They have had zero communication in several weeks, and all communication regarding the kids’ schedules are now coordinated through assistants.”

However, Kim did take a moment to condemn his antisemitic comments. Without mentioning Ye’s name, she wrote on Instagram Stories:

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

We cannot blame her for distancing herself from Ye after everything that’s gone down — but glad to see she’s finally stepping in to call out his vile comments. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know.

[Image via The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube, Fox News/YouTube]