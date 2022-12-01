Love Is Blind’s SK Alagbada Denies Cheating On Raven Ross -- Claims Relationship 'Was Never Formal'!

Love Is Blind star SK Alagbada continues to try to shut down those cheating allegations!

On Wednesday, the 34-year-old reality star fired back at the rumors that he had been unfaithful to his former fiancée Raven Ross with a TikTok user named Hannah Beth. His excuse this time? He told Life & Style that they were never officially together:

“All the allegations about me cheating are false. At no point did we consider each other boyfriend and girlfriend. She is not my ex…the situation between Hannah and I was never formal.”

Hmm… It wasn’t “formal”? Like no contracts were signed? What is he saying, they were never a couple?! So he couldn’t have cheated??

The cheating allegations first started circulating last month when a woman going by the handle @emmwho9 explained how she went on a date with a guy she met on Hinge in April — only to see him later on the show! Not only that, she soon discovered her date was supposedly still in a relationship at the time! Because according to the show, SK and Raven were still together after they appeared on the Netflix series. Not using any names, the woman hinted at the time:

“Put a finger down if you went on a date in April with a guy from Hinge and then you see that he’s actually on the show ‘Love Is Blind,’ and that he met you after the show was filmed, but is still with the same girl right now.”

She also showed evidence of their text messages and dates in a follow-up video. Ouch!

Days later, another woman who goes by the TikTok handle @hannahbethstyle claimed SK had been her “ex,” saying the pair had dated in 2019 — and had rekindled their relationship in 2021, right when Love Is Blind filming ended:

“When your ex takes you to Europe and talks about getting back together, but on the trip you find out he has a fiancée from a reality show he did on Netflix, but then he tells you it’s all fake and for the [money].”

While the two women claimed SK cheated, he’s insisting to Life & Style that he was “not dating” nor considering getting back together with Raven when these encounters happened:

“A lot of people have misconceptions about the timeline of our relationship. When Raven and I left the altar, I went about living my life as a single guy and she went about living her life as a single woman. The path leading to Raven and I together was not straightforward. It took a while for Raven and I to even consider or attempt to start dating again. People don’t realize that.”

Oh no… He’s not saying… They were on a break??

As viewers know, SK and Raven formed a connection when they met in the pods during season three of Love Is Blind. They eventually got engaged but ended their relationship when the data engineer did not say “I do” at the altar. The pair later shared on the reunion special that they rekindled their romance. But things ended between them two weeks later once those cheating accusations started to go viral on social media. As of this writing, Raven has not addressed SK’s latest statement on the situation. We certainly would like to know whether her timeline of their relationship matches up with his…

What a messy situation!

