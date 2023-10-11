So Much For Peace! Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Just Got Into HUGE Fight Over Birthday Trip!

Welp, so much for ending their feud!

On TV screens this week, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian appear to be mending fences after a months-long feud, but IRL the drama is just getting started!

According to a source for The US Sun on Wednesday, the sisters have a whole new feud on their hands. And this time, it has nothing to do with Dolce & Gabbana or wedding woes, but… birthdays?!?! The insider spilled the tea:

“It’s Kim’s birthday in a couple of weeks – and then two weeks later it’s Kris [Jenner]’s and also Kendall [Jenner]’s, and Kim has floated the idea of a girls’ birthday trip.”

As for the timeline of things, Kim was born on October 21, with Kendall on November 3 and Kris on November 5. But Kourtney’s b-day isn’t until April, so what’s the problem?? Well, it’s actually a pretty f**king big one!

Kim’s birthday getaway coincides with the potential birth of her sister’s baby with Travis Barker! The confidant explained:

“However, it’s almost Kourtney’s due date and she got wind of the plan from Kris and isn’t happy.”

Understandable! Of course she doesn’t want her momma and sisters on some lavish vacation when she goes into labor! Plus, this goes back to Kourt’s claims that Kim is a “narcissist.” During the Season 4 premiere last month, the sisters were engaged in a fiery phone call in which the Lemme founder argued:

“You cannot stand someone else being the center of attention. You came to my wedding, you couldn’t be happy. You complained from the second you got there until the second you left. Forget about you couldn’t be happy, you couldn’t be happy for me. You couldn’t be happy that I was the center of attention and you weren’t. […] It is all about you. Anything you do, it’s about you and how it looks to the world about you.”

With all that in mind, this seems to be the mother of three’s main frustration when it comes to the timing of this girls’ trip, the source continued:

“Things are already so tense between the two sisters that Kourt took it as Kim trying to ‘steal the attention’ and Kim thinks Kourtney is taking it badly on purpose. The whole thing blew up way out of proportion — they can’t agree on anything at the moment.”

Damn…

Just when we thought we might be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, they found something new to fight about! According to the outlet, this latest fight won’t be featured on TV, but if things are this bad when they start filming again, then we bet it’ll be mentioned. They’ve been covering their summertime feud pretty heavily, after all. As noted, this week’s episode (filmed months ago!) promises to show the sisters taking their first step toward reconciliation. But we guess it was short-lived!

Reactions?! Whose side are you on?? Sound OFF (Below)!

