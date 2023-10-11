Kim & Kourtney Kardashian Take First 'Step' Toward Ending Feud!

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian ready to forgive each other?!

In a sneak peek of Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians released on Wednesday, the sisters finally make some BIG progress in resolving their nasty fight!

The reality star sisters went at it over the summer after Travis Barker‘s wife got upset by the 42-year-old’s collaboration with Dolce & Gabbana, which she felt copied the concept of her Italian nuptials. But what started as wedding drama spiraled into a full-fledged family feud with Kourt calling Kim “a f**king witch” in the Season 4 premiere late last month. The latter fired back by revealing the fam has a group chat called “Not Kourtney” where they vent about how much she’s changed, among other things. Pretty brutal. Despite the heated confrontation, though, it already seems like they’re ready to move forward!

In the preview, Kim can be seen on a trip to Milan for a D&G event telling her glam squad:

“Kourtney messaged me. She sent this picture of my dad in college.”

In a confessional, the SKIMS founder elaborated on the importance of the spontaneous text, sharing somewhat emotionally:

“So Kourtney texts me and I feel like it is a step in the right direction of moving past it and moving past all of the drama. I want her here.”

Aw! Kim previously invited Kourt to the dinner, which she was obligated to attend, but her sister declined. Nevertheless, Kourtney did seem ready to apologize, noting in her own confessional:

“I think we both said things that we’re not proud of. But anyone who has sisters or siblings knows the dynamic. You can get into a crazy fight and then you can send each other a funny text and everything’s all good.”

Wow!

They’re getting over this much faster than we would’ve expected, especially considering how tense things got! Check out the clip (below):

Reactions?! Do U think this is really the end of their fighting? Sound OFF (below)!

