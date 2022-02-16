Kim Zolciak-Biermann Blasts ‘Nasty’ Rumors That Her Daughters Ariana & Brielle Got Plastic Surgery

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is coming to her children’s defense!

On Wednesday, the 43-year-old reality star shared a picture of her daughters Ariana and Brielle Biermann at the 2022 Super Bowl in Los Angeles. Unfortunately, though, Zolciak-Biermann found that social media users swarmed the posts with “nasty comments and assumptions” — even accusing the two women of undergoing cosmetic surgery. And the momma was NOT going to stand for all of the hateful chatter! Alongside a side-by-side childhood and recent photos of her children, she wrote:

“Wow I can’t even post a picture of my beautiful baby girls @briellebiermann @arianabiermann without the nasty comments and assumptions!! Let’s be clear here … my daughters read your stupid ass comments and quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative! Can you imagine if you did something positive instead?!!”

Addressing the speculation that Ariana and Brielle had surgery, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum went on to insist that the two have “NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips.” She added:

“Ariana has worked her ass off to get healthy and fit and Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn’t chew food for months ….. so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!!

Kim also denied that her daughters ever had liposuction, saying:

“Nobody had liposuction that’s obsurd!! I know it’s hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!”

Concluding her message, the television personality implored haters to think before they comment and to put more positivity out into the universe instead:

“So next time you want to write a nasty rude comment … take a deep breath and remember what you give out in this world you get back double! It’s simply a boomerang affect. Sending love and light to you all! It’s obvious some of you really need it.”

For real! Ch-ch-check out the entire post (below):

Ariana expressed her appreciation to her momma for speaking out in the comments section, commenting:

“I love u so much.”

Haters are (unfortunately) going to hate! We just hope that Ariana and Brielle do not let their “nasty” comments get to them too much. Keep your head up, gurls!

[Image via Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram]