How Prince William Spoiled Kate Middleton On Valentine’s Day!

Affair rumors or not, Prince William and Kate Middleton know how to keep the romance alive!

On Wednesday, a source shared with Us Weekly that the couple found some time in their busy schedules to spend Valentine’s Day together this year. The 39-year-old royal even went all out for the romantic holiday, surprising the Duchess of Cambridge with some sweet gifts. The insider dished:

“William surprised Kate with a huge box of 50 roses on Valentine’s Day. He handwrote the most romantic message in his card, praising her for being such a wonderful wife and mother.”

Related: Chrissy Teigen ROASTS John Legend Over His Lame Valentine’s Day Card!

But it wasn’t just the Duke of Cambridge who gave Middleton such a heartfelt present, as their three children even joined in on the holiday fun! According to the outlet, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis gave their parents “handmade Valentine’s cards” that they made at school. Awwww!!

As for how William and Kate celebrated the day, it sounds like they kept things pretty low-key and opted to keep things less “extravagant” this year since they’ve been married for more than a decade now. The source said:

“William and Kate are homebodies, so their date nights tend to be chill. They’ll watch Netflix and documentaries when the children are in bed, order takeout, play Scrabble and enjoy a few glasses of wine. For them, it’s the simple things in life that count.”

Wow! It sounds like the Cambridge’s had a wonderful Valentine’s Day — even with all of their family drama as of late!

[Image via Euan Cherry/WENN]