Kim Zolciak Wearing Her Wedding Ring Again Despite Nasty Kroy Biermann Divorce!

Hmmm… What’s going on here?!

Is it possible Kim Zolciak isn’t ready to part ways with Kroy Biermann completely? Because she’s wearing her wedding ring again!

After already ditching the bling amid the couple’s contentious divorce, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star returned to her Instagram Story on Monday to show off the rock! While celebrating her 45th birthday with friends, including spending part of the evening with Long Island Medium star Theresa Caputo, according to Page Six, the Don’t Be Tardy lead posted a video with a red Solo cup. But it was her massive diamond on screen that caught all the attention!

Related: Raquel Leviss Already Replaced? Tom Sandoval Sparks Dating Rumors!

Take a look (below)!

Wow! Why is she wearing it?!

Right after filing for divorce, the reality star was spotted on social media sans ring while playing video games. It seemed like the appropriate step to be taking considering she’d filed for the split.

And in the weeks since the initial filing, Kim and Kroy have been attacking each other as they work through the details of their legal split. So it’s not like we think they’ve somehow made amends, thus leading her to put the ring back on!

The NFL player just submitted a request to the court this week asking for his estranged wife to undergo a psychological evaluation amid claims of “troubling behavior” and a gambling addiction that “financially devastated” the family. He also claimed her addiction is causing her to be a potential risk around the kids because her “time is so consumed with online gambling.”

Related: Sydney Sweeney Wearing Engagement Ring After Glen Powell Rumors

Meanwhile, Kim previously filed a motion to get her ex to undergo a drug test amid their custody battle. She claimed she caught him smoking marijuana and fears he might also be a safety risk to their minor children, Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and 9-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Kroy wants sole physical and legal custody while Kim is only asking for sole physical custody, with visitation rights for her ex and joint legal custody.

If this wasn’t enough drama on its own, the exes are also in big legal trouble. They reportedly owe the IRS more than $1 million and their home state of Georgia $15k in unpaid taxes. This comes after they avoided foreclosure on their mansion earlier this year. As we said, all of this makes for a VERY contentious split! And it’s even more confusing to see Kim suddenly put the ring back on! Is she trying to keep up appearances for the kids or just struggling to part ways? Give us your best guesses (below)!

[Image via Bravo/YouTube]