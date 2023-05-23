Raquel Leviss Already Replaced? Tom Sandoval Sparks Dating Rumors With Influencer Karlee Hale!

Tom Sandoval had heads turning when he was spotted several times with a new mystery woman — but it may not be what it seems!

According to photographs obtained by The US Sun on Monday, the Vanderpump Rules star was seen with Texas-based influencer Karlee Hale several times while in the Lone Star state last week. The outlet claimed the pair had been seen together at least two times in Austin within the past few weeks — and the publication went so far as to claim they’re dating!

For their proof, the outlet published a TikTok video by @TheBravoBabe of Tom and Karlee sitting in a hotel restaurant reportedly last Tuesday night. Tom appeared to be trying to lay low as he wore a white hat and sunglasses. Another TikToker also shared similar photos she claimed she took of the so-called couple’s apparent date at the Austin Proper.

Tom Sandoval was spotted on a date last night. She brought her dog, so you know it’s real. #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/1Tn4tYDIoQ — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) May 17, 2023

Karlee has since deactivated her social media profiles. She was probably getting hounded by too many Pump Rules fans! That said, according to @TheBravoBabe, the pair was seen together other times, as well, including at the influencer’s apartment complex’s gym supposedly on the day the VPR finale aired! Whoa! That seems like a loaded night to get together with a mystery woman! Maybe he needed some moral support?

While Tom is primarily based in LA, he has been traveling the country with his band, Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras, and they recently had a tour stop in Houston, Texas, so he’s been in the area (as seen above)! But do these sightings mean he is already moving on from Raquel Leviss after she reportedly dumped him for good last week?! Well, not so fast…

The reality star’s rep quickly clapped back at the romance speculation on Tuesday, telling TMZ that Tom and Karlee are just friends. Is anyone else getting déjà vu? Not the first time Sandoval’s pushed the “just friends” narrative… Just saying!

Our skepticism aside, the rep confirmed the bar owner was in the area for a performance. While in the South, he got together with Karlee and their other friends, who were also pictured in the now-viral snapshots. So, they’re not dating! At least not yet.

As for Raquel, despite Page Six’s report confirming the end of the relationship, neither embattled star has addressed the rumors. The last time Sandoval discussed the relationship, he told Howie Mandel they were on a break. VPR‘s three-part reunion begins on Wednesday night, so expect a lot more Scandoval drama soon. In the meantime, what do you think of these dating rumors? Sound OFF (below)!

