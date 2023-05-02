Was King Charles ‘Bullied’ Into Hiding His ‘Sausage Fingers’ In New Royal Portraits?!

Even a king isn’t immune to bullying and insecurity, apparently!

Royal fans are now convinced King Charles III has been “bullied” into hiding what he describes as his “sausage fingers” after receiving a ton of criticism for his puffy appendages! No, we’re not joking!

Ahead of the monarch’s coronation this weekend, several new photos of Charles were released on Monday, and they all shared one thing in common: limited to no appearances of his hands.

In one pic, in which the 74-year-old poses in Buckingham Palace alongside his wife Queen Camilla, his hands are noticeably MIA, tucked safely behind his back. In another solo portrait, he sits in a chair with half of one hand tucked under his leg. Take a look!

Anglophiles were quick to notice the fingers — and lack thereof. Taking to social media, they commented:

“I want to abolish the monarchy but I do still feel bad that we have gang bullied a grown man into never showing his hands again” “I can’t believe Twitter has bullied the literal king into never showing his hands” “Show us his hands cowards”

LOLz!

If you’re new to #FingerGate, the drama caught traction when Prince William and Prince Harry‘s father ascended the throne in September following Queen Elizabeth II‘s death. Images of his hands quickly went viral, with others resurfacing a joke he made during a 2012 Australian tour when he teasingly referred to his fingers as “sausage fingers.”

During a trip to Wales in the early days of his reign, eagle-eyed viewers immediately noticed how raw and red his fingers became while greeting others, making them worried something could be wrong. At the time, he was saying hello to a line of hundreds of people outside Llandaff Cathedral. As he walked the line, the inner side of his hand appeared very red, with sensitivity at the knuckles and joints of his fingers. You can get a glimpse at what had fans concerned HERE. Dr. Gareth Nye, a physician, reassured onlookers, telling the Daily Star:

“There aren’t any immediate health concerns to be concluded from swollen fingers and is most likely a sign of his age.”

Meanwhile, Page Six reported his fingers are puffy because of an undisclosed medical condition. Either way, it’s clear the controversy has reached the palace and they’re doing everything in their power to shut down the chatter! Though they may have made it all worse by hiding the King’s hands too obviously. Hah!

There will be no hiding Charles’ hands during Saturday’s televised coronation, that’s for sure! Reactions??

