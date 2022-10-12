King Charles' Coronation Will Be Held On... Grandson Archie's 4th Birthday!?

King Charles III is making a statement with his coronation date!

In a surprising announcement on Tuesday, Buckingham Palace revealed when the new King will officially be crowned — and not only is it much earlier than expected, but it’s somebody else’s special day! So, when’s the big event taking place?? Mark your calendars for May 6, 2023… AKA his grandson Archie’s 4th birthday! What?!

He could have chosen ANY date, and he still picked his grandson’s birthday? Hmm. Seems super shady to us!! It’s also a shocking choice to many others since most had speculated he would pick June 2 to honor the date of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953. But nope, he’s seemingly using the opportunity to ruffle some feathers with his estranged son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle! So odd.

In a statement shared with the public, the Palace noted:

“The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry.”

Queen Consort Camilla will also be crowned alongside her husband, the Palace added:

“The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort.”

The coronation will take place at Westminster Abbey in London. It will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and is expected to be much shorter and more modern than previous coronations. Camilla will be the first Queen Consort crowned in Westminster in nearly a century, following the coronation of King George VI in 1937. Wow!

As we reported earlier this week, Prince William is expected to have a significant role in the preparations for the event. It’s unclear if Harry will have any responsibilities. If he does show up, he’ll likely be playing double duty as he tries to support his father and celebrate his son. But this wouldn’t be anything new to him!

Last summer, Harry and Meghan brought their kids to the UK for the first time after their 2020 departure to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee — the third day of which also fell on Lilibet’s 1st birthday! They used it as an opportunity to host a casual get-together with friends and relatives at Frogmore Cottage where many members of the royal family met the baby girl for the very first time.

Still, we can’t help but think about how petty it was for the King to pick Archie’s birthday! He must know it’s going to cause a scene, right?! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Why do you think he did this? Let us know (below)!

