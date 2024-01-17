Princess Catherine Hospitalized For 'Planned Abdominal Surgery,' Expected To Remain There For Days

Sending all our wishes to Princess Catherine for a healthy and full recovery!!

On Wednesday morning, Kensington Palace abruptly announced that Prince William‘s 42-year-old wife underwent what they are calling “a planned abdominal surgery” on Tuesday at The London Clinic. Now, it sounds like she is going to be forbidden from leaving the hospital for another two weeks (!!) and she won’t be returning to public view or any public royal family duties until after Easter! Whoa!! Guess we can forget about that so-termed drama-free birthday she’d been celebrating…

In a statement to the media very early on Wednesday AM, Kensington Palace noted:

“The surgery was successful, and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

The palace then continued:

“The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private. Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.”

And in a concluding line, they summed things up:

“The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

So that sounds like something fairly abrupt if she and the palace are so explicitly apologizing for postponing engagements. It’s like they didn’t intend for or expect this to happen until it had to. Damn!!

FWIW, People reported on Wednesday morning that the abdominal surgery issue is “non-cancerous,” so that’s definitely good. Like, really good. Whew.

As far as Prince William goes, that mag also reports that he will not be undertaking any official duties over the next couple weeks while Princess Catherine is in the hospital — and for at least a few days after that, too, during the time of her early at-home recovery period.

Sounds like a lot of upheaval for those two right now. And especially for Princess Kate! Sending all of our love and wishing her the best during this tough time! We are sure she has the best doctors and the best medical team to help her through it, and we know she’s one tough momma, but still… a few extra thoughts and prayers won’t hurt!!

