Kody Brown Says He's QUIT Being A Polygamist After Multiple Sister Wives Leave!

Kody Brown doesn’t consider himself a polygamist after most of his wives left him! Oof!! In a candid new interview with Us Weekly out on Wednesday, the Sister Wives star opened up about where he stands with polygamy now that all but one of his relationships has ended. And it was quite shocking! He revealed:

“I would never be interested in marrying again. I’m not a polygamist [anymore].”

End of an era, eh? There’s only ONE thing that would change his stance on this, he added:

“Unless I pull this family back together somehow.”

Considering his exes are already moving on, like Christine (the first to leave) who just got married to David Woolley earlier this month, this seems like wishful thinking! So, when asked his thoughts on the breakups, Kody mused:

“I never felt like I had the right to say, ‘Hey, listen, I don’t love this woman. I want a divorce.’ I never felt like that was in my wheelhouse, but it was in theirs. So, Christine made a choice, and that’s kind of where it’s at. She chose to go, and it’s a blessing and a curse. It’s been very, very, very hard. But it was her being brave enough to do it, because I was never going to do that.”

As for Christine and David’s new romance, he hasn’t been paying much attention to it:

“I honestly haven’t witnessed much of it. Her and I don’t associate almost at all.”

Things with Janelle don’t sound much better since “she doesn’t sound like she’s interested in reconciliation” when he brings up the topic, though he’s not giving up, adding:

“I mean, time changes things, and if you move forward with grace and forgiveness, maybe you’ll find love in the end … even if not staying in the marriage.”

Meanwhile, his first wife, Meri, who he actually did divorce to remarry his current wife Robyn in 2014, was the first relationship to show signs of struggle, he noted:

“We started a breakup seven years ago and have been going through just a process of trying to figure out what to do.”

It’s been a slow decline for a while! It’ll be inneresting to see what Robyn thinks of Kody stepping away from polygamy because she’s already made it VERY clear how frustrated she is being the last woman standing! Hear the reality star break this down (below):

