Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump & More In Steamy Cuddle Sesh With Travis Barker!

Kourtney Kardashian gave fans a sexy peek at her baby bump!

It’s no secret The Kardashians star and her husband Travis Barker LOOOOVE to flaunt their steamy romance whenever they can! Despite being several months pregnant, there’s nothing that can keep them apart — or make them shy away from getting a lil frisky online!

On Wednesday, the pregnant reality star showed off some PDA with Trav by posting a revealing photo on her Instagram Story! In the snap, she could be seen wearing a graphic t-shirt, pulled up above her bare belly, and a black thong as she lay in bed alongside the Blink-182 drummer, who was in a black shirt and plaid pajama pants. So cozy!

The musician held his baby momma with a tatted arm as they snuggled closely. Aw! Neither of their faces could be seen in the pic, making the belly the focal point. Ch-ch-check it out!

Cute!

As Perezcious readers know, Kravis is expecting their first child together, a baby boy. They announced they are expecting in June, after a complicated and emotional journey trying out IVF. It looks like the pregnancy is pulling them closer — literally! Must be the gravity… Thoughts?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]