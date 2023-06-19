Kourtney Kardashian Shows Baby Bump To The World Days After Pregnancy Reveal -- As Khloé, Kim, & More Offer Up Congrats!!

Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant!

Of course, we’ve been covering the heartwarming tale of the Poosh founder and her husband Travis Barker all weekend after she first revealed her baby bump to the world during the drummer’s concert in El Lay on Friday. And now, we are getting a much better look at that cute belly — and it couldn’t be more exciting!

On Sunday afternoon, the Lemme lead took to Instagram with a fresh new series of photos from a baby bump shoot! The 44-year-old star posed for the snaps alongside Travis, who was appropriately holding his drumsticks in several of the pics. Plus, she also showed a few more shots from the concert itself.

First, she wrote a touching caption about the baby news:

“Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan.”

Then, she shared the much-awaited snaps! Ch-ch-check out all the new baby bump pics for yourself (below):

Awww!

Travis showed some sweet support for his wife down in the comments. And longtime pal Megan Fox did, too!

Amid the thousands of fan comments popping up on the pregnancy post, the drummer and the Transformers star figured most prominently:

Love it!

Of course, this will be the seventh child born to Kravis‘ blended family. Kourt already has three kids — Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8 — with her ex Scott Disick. And Travis has three more kids of his own: son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who is from ex-wife Shanna Moakler‘s previous relationship.

Speaking of those six seven kids, Alabama made mention of it in a weekend pregnancy news celebration! The teenager took to her Instagram Stories with a simple message added to a re-post of Kourt’s initial video reveal from the Blink-182 drummer’s concert:

“Baby #7”

Simple, straightforward, to the point!

And the KarJenner fam got in on the public celebrations, too! Back on Saturday, younger sis Khloé Kardashian took to her own IG Stories to re-share Kourt’s pregnancy reveal concert vid, too.

Along with re-posting the clip, the Good American founder made liberal use of the exclamation point in a feel-good celebratory message:

“Congratulations my cuties!!! My baby is having a baby!!!!!!!! I love you and baby soooooo much.”

Middle sis Kim Kardashian also offered her congratulations on Saturday, as well! Along with a heart emoji and a couple of crying faces, the SKIMS mogul wrote this on her own re-post of Kourt’s video:

“Congrats!!! We’re having a Kravis baby!!!”

That’s pretty notable considering the very contentious feud Kim and Kourtney just went through on the most recent episode of The Kardashians. Guess they’re all better now, tho!

Kris Jenner got in on the video re-post action over the weekend, too. Early on Sunday morning, she took to her own IG Stories and dropped six heart emojis (she needed a seventh!) on a re-share of the same concert shot.

As you can see (below), it was all love from Kourt’s sister and momma:

Then, after the interior design aficionado’s Sunday afternoon baby bump photoshoot, her momager got back on Instagram and re-shared snaps from that one to her IG Stories, as well!

Along with publicizing the pics, Kris dropped a white heart emoji and wrote:

“Congratulations you two!!!!! I love you so much!!!!”

So touching!

So there you have it, Perezcious readers! This family has always been tight-knit, of course. And they really come together in times like this to support and rally around their own! We love to see it!

What about U? Reactions??

