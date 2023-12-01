Kourtney Kardashian Says Family Needs 'Therapy' After Awkward Convo With 'Controlling' Kris Jenner!

Kourtney Kardashian is having the hard conversations… or at least is trying to.

During Thursday’s Season 4 finale of The Kardashians, the Poosh founder felt it was the perfect opportunity to speak with her mom about therapy and generational trauma — but Kris Jenner was quite as keen to speak so candidly.

While sitting with her Momager and sister Khloé Kardashian, the mom of four asked the 68-year old point blank how she became so “controlling.” She posed the question:

“What about you, like, makes you have this need to be so controlling?”

Khloé then chimed in to defend Kris, reminding Kourt that the woman is in her 60s and it’d be hard for her to change her way at this age. But Kourtney kept prodding:

“You weren’t like that when you were in your 20s, but also you had a husband to lead the way.”

Oof! Did that cross the line? Eventually, the 44-year-old straight up asked her mother if she goes to therapy, but Kris deflected by pointing out a “cute little dimple” on the Lemme founder’s chin.

Khloé then said in a confessional what the whole production crew was surely thinking:

“God bless Kourtney, because she’s definitely trying to have this therapy talk. And God bless my mom, because she’s definitely not.”

But Kourtney persisted!

She brought up the idea of generational trauma, which can be passed down from parent to child, but Kris once again deflected. She grabbed her oldest daughter’s face and playfully asked, “Do you think this little eyebrow is higher than that one?”

Man, they’re BOTH good at being persistent. Like mother, like daughter! LOLz! At that point, Kourt had to just throw in the towel. She said:

“Anyways, therapy is not for everyone.”

Oof.

And in a confessional, she revealed she’s at a point where she does just have to accept her family for exactly who they are, despite the fact that she thinks they’d all “benefit from therapy.” She said:

“I know that people in my family would benefit from therapy, but I’m letting go of trying to change other people and just accepting everyone for who they are. This is me, this is my journey. That’s you and that’s your journey and just be accepting but also live my life the way I want to.”

But whether Kris admitted it on camera or not, the convo did apparently “sink in”! Kourtney added with a smile across her face:

“My mom tries to change the subject or not really face these types of topics. But it really does sink in. She sends me a video afterwards saying there’s always that one daughter in the family who does things her way and who heals all the family’s generational trauma.”

You go, Kourt!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

