Kim Kardashian Says The Quiet Part Out Loud -- Her Family 'Scammed The System' For Fame!

The KarJenner fam worked the system like experts and played the entertainment world like a fiddle from the very start!

That’s their POV looking back on it now, at least. And they can’t believe their good fortune in how well it turned out!

On Thursday’s new episode of The Kardashians — the fam’s Season 4 finale on Hulu — the krew got together to celebrate Scott Disick‘s 40th birthday. At the party, both Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner marveled at how far the famous fam has come in 16-plus years!

While toasting Lord Disick at the bash, the 68-year-old momager was the first to reference the group’s original reality show run on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Of course, KUWTK first aired way back in October of 2007, was on cable for years, and then sputtered as the fam transitioned to Hulu. And Scott’s been there the whole time!! Reflecting on how he used to be with Kourtney Kardashian back in those days, Kris said about the dad of three:

“You were literally here episode one, season one.”

Always one to joke around, Disick replied:

“I was like, ‘This show’s going nowhere.'”

Ha!!

The real story came when Kim toasted Scott, though. Noting how she’s known the Talentless founder for nearly 20 years, Kim first thanked him for “supporting me through thick and thin … and through every phase” of life and business. Still in a joking mood, Scott quipped:

“[Remember] when you were on the cover of Dog Fancy?”

It wasn’t Dog Fancy btw!! It was actually K9 Magazine, as the SKIMS founder was quick to note!! It happened back in 2008 — just after the fam wrapped the second season of KUWTK. Looking back fondly on that early-career cover, Kim said:

“Anything for a cover!”

LOLz! But for real…

Kim went on to acknowledge how unlikely their rise to superstar levels of fame ended up being, though, by adding this commentary about having “scammed the system” to get to the A-list:

“Guys, we scammed the system. We did it! Whatever it is, we figured it out and did it! We put in some hard work.”

Like, she’s not totally wrong! Their show was about nothing, and early critics always blasted the fam with lines like how they were “famous for being famous” — because they infamously didn’t back their on-air personas with any singing, dancing, or acting talent. Heck, Scott’s brand Talentless is itself a very direct lampshade on their seemingly meritless stardom!

Knowing that, Kim added more incredulousness in a confessional:

“Scott’s my motivator. He’ll always say, ‘God, can you believe you did it?’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t, this is crazy.’ … We aren’t supposed to be here, like how did we get in this cool party? We weren’t the cool kids, how did we do it?”

It is pretty crazy! Now, we’re NOT going to call the KarJenner fam an underdog story. They started from a really privileged financial position, so let’s not act like they came up from the bottom. But it is wild to think how they’ve gone from K9 Magazine to Vogue and Vanity Fair and the Met Gala and everything else! Who knew this level of global fame would come out of a seemingly unremarkable reality show from 2007?! If they scammed the system, it worked!

We suppose there’s really only one question left: will they continue their TV-turned-streaming run? Or transition away from that realm to pursue new entirely projects? Maybe they can scam their way into something else…

