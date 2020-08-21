Watch Kourtney Kardashian Get SO Protective Of Scott Disick In New KUWTK Clip!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are NOT happy!

In a new promo for the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, both reality stars reacted to the news of Scott Disick going to rehab leaking back in May.

As you’ll recall, the Talentless founder entered a rehab facility in Colorado, but promptly left when a photo was leaked to the press along with other information. It is unclear whether Disick has a lawsuit in progress as the sisters alluded to.

His stay was actually SO private that even Kim didn’t know he was going! She explained: