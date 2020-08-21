Watch Kourtney Kardashian Get SO Protective Of Scott Disick In New KUWTK Clip!

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are NOT happy!
In a new promo for the upcoming Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode, both reality stars reacted to the news of Scott Disick going to rehab leaking back in May.
As you’ll recall, the Talentless founder entered a rehab facility in Colorado, but promptly left when a photo was leaked to the press along with other information. It is unclear whether Disick has a lawsuit in progress as the sisters alluded to.
His stay was actually SO private that even Kim didn’t know he was going! She explained:
“I heard Scott went to rehab by seeing it online, and it looks like someone at the facility leaked a photo of him and I feel really bad for him.”
Kourt confirmed the stay via phone with her younger sis, calling the confidentiality breach “really, really so awful”:
“They leaked his actual conversations with the therapist, you know? He’s only been just him and the therapist. He says he’s never been more betrayed in his life and he’s packing and he’s definitely coming home and he’s really upset. Especially because he was actually going to work on himself and like, his like traumas.”
That was clearly very important to Kourt. She cares for this man so much! In her later confessional, the mother of three got even more defensive, adding:
“Everyone deserves to deal with their past traumas in privacy. He was completely violated.”
Ch-ch-check out more (below) from Kourt and Kim, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
