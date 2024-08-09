Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Fan Demands Taylor Swift Reimburse Her Travel Expenses To Vienna -- But Swifties Are NOT On Board #ScammedByTaylorSwift Campaign Gypsy Rose Blanchard & Ryan Anderson Divorce Deets -- No Spousal Support, But Maybe A Big Fight Over Reality TV Earnings! Whitney Port Opens Up About 'Financial Stress' Of IVF & Surrogacy -- You Won't BELIEVE How Much It's Costing Them! Sabrina Carpenter Swears She Didn't Have To Get Taylor Swift's 'Permission' To Work With Kim Kardashian On SKIMS Campaign! Billy Ray Cyrus & Firerose FINALLY Settle Heated Divorce! And She's Getting NOTHING!!! Josh Hall Speaks Out After Christina’s Brutal Public Digs -- As Source Claims She Never Offered Him ‘Millions’ In Their Divorce! Justin Bieber 'Miserable' Over Hailey's Extravagant Spending Habits, Insiders Claim! OMG Scott's Tots IRL! Billionaire Chicago Family Cancels Promise Of College Scholarships To 100s Of Black Students Christina Hall Puts Josh's Message For 'Hope' Amid Divorce ON BLAST -- Claims He Wants 'Millions' From Her! Offset Facing HUGE Tax Liens Amid Cardi B Divorce News! Blake Lively Has Been Lying To Us About Her Name This Whole Time!!! Jennifer Lopez Ignites MAJOR TikTok Debate Over The ‘Ridiculous’ Cost Of Her Hermès Bag!

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian IS Open To Dating -- But Her Suitors Have To Match THIS 'Top Priority'!

Dating Is 'Not Out Of The Question' For Kim Kardashian Right Now -- As Long As Her Suitors Focus On THIS Top Priority!

Dating on deck! Er, maybe!

Kim Kardashian may be at a different point in her life than when she dated Pete Davidson a couple years ago. (Or maybe not??) She’s certainly a different woman than the one who was married to Kanye West before that. She’s a full-blown actress now, for one! LOLz! But when it comes to the most important thing(s) in her life, the SKIMS mogul is staying steady as a rock.

Related: It’s Gotten So Bad For Bianca Cesori With Kanye That Kim Now Feels Pity For Her! Oof!

On Thursday night, a source dished new deets to ET about a topic that has been on the back burner for a while now — Kim’s love life. She’s been busy AF with business goals and family stuff. But love is still a focal point for the 43-year-old! That is, if her potential suitors can step up to the plate in one extremely specific way!

The ET source began by dishing:

“Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question.”

Sounds great to us! And considering our lives revolve 24/7 around hot goss, Kim jumping into another high-profile relationship would be a dream! (Are you listeningTom Brady? Ha!!)

Here’s the kicker, though: Kim’s kids come first. And she will ONLY pursue romance if the four little ones she shares with Ye — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — are put above any potential relationship that may come around. The ET source was adamant about the “top priority” for the SKKN By Kim mogul:

“She’d love to date someone that’s close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid driven. That’s always Kim’s top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold.”

Thankfully, she’s got a tight-knit family to rally around her in the meantime. And supportive friends, too! The source followed things up with one final comment about that:

“Her friends, of course, want her to find love, but respect that it will happen at her own pace and when she feels the timing is right.”

So, it sounds like Kim’s life is plenty fulfilling without a man by her side. And if (when?!) one does show up, he’ll have to pass the kid test! The most important test of them all!

Still, we are getting closer to the end of 2024 with every passing day, and aside from a few brief and ill-fated whispers of chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr., news about Kim’s love life has been SUPER slow for a while now! So slow, in fact, that back in May, sources dropped the dime on the star being completely content in her single era! So, here’s to the Kardashians mogul turning heads once again soon with a new man… if he fits into her all-consuming family life.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is this latest source dishing on Kim’s dating life right now because she’s going to launch a new relationship soon and they’re priming the pump?! Or is it just that the whole world is starved for Kimmy Kakes dating content and begging for scraps?! Ha!! Share your takes in the comments (below)!

[Image via Oscar Gonzalez/Nicky Nelson/Adriana M. Barraza/MEGA/WENN/Avalon]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 09, 2024 11:45am PDT

Share This