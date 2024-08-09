Kim Kardashian IS Open To Dating -- But Her Suitors Have To Match THIS 'Top Priority'!

Dating on deck! Er, maybe!

Kim Kardashian may be at a different point in her life than when she dated Pete Davidson a couple years ago. (Or maybe not??) She’s certainly a different woman than the one who was married to Kanye West before that. She’s a full-blown actress now, for one! LOLz! But when it comes to the most important thing(s) in her life, the SKIMS mogul is staying steady as a rock.

On Thursday night, a source dished new deets to ET about a topic that has been on the back burner for a while now — Kim’s love life. She’s been busy AF with business goals and family stuff. But love is still a focal point for the 43-year-old! That is, if her potential suitors can step up to the plate in one extremely specific way!

The ET source began by dishing:

“Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question.”

Sounds great to us! And considering our lives revolve 24/7 around hot goss, Kim jumping into another high-profile relationship would be a dream! (Are you listening, Tom Brady? Ha!!)

Here’s the kicker, though: Kim’s kids come first. And she will ONLY pursue romance if the four little ones she shares with Ye — North, 11, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — are put above any potential relationship that may come around. The ET source was adamant about the “top priority” for the SKKN By Kim mogul:

“She’d love to date someone that’s close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid driven. That’s always Kim’s top priority, so she would only be with someone romantically if they fit that general mold.”

Thankfully, she’s got a tight-knit family to rally around her in the meantime. And supportive friends, too! The source followed things up with one final comment about that:

“Her friends, of course, want her to find love, but respect that it will happen at her own pace and when she feels the timing is right.”

So, it sounds like Kim’s life is plenty fulfilling without a man by her side. And if (when?!) one does show up, he’ll have to pass the kid test! The most important test of them all!

Still, we are getting closer to the end of 2024 with every passing day, and aside from a few brief and ill-fated whispers of chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr., news about Kim’s love life has been SUPER slow for a while now! So slow, in fact, that back in May, sources dropped the dime on the star being completely content in her single era! So, here’s to the Kardashians mogul turning heads once again soon with a new man… if he fits into her all-consuming family life.

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Is this latest source dishing on Kim’s dating life right now because she’s going to launch a new relationship soon and they’re priming the pump?! Or is it just that the whole world is starved for Kimmy Kakes dating content and begging for scraps?! Ha!! Share your takes in the comments (below)!

