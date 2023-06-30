Did Kourtney Kardashian Just Shade The Hell Outta Kim With This VERY Specific Picture Post?!

What a curious thing to post on such a specific day, Kourtney Kardashian…

The Poosh founder took to Instagram on Thursday afternoon to deliver a fresh snap celebrating her new legally-changed name following her marriage last year to Travis Barker.

Now that she’s officially Kourtney Kardashian Barker (yay!!!), it made sense the proud momma would want to show off a little bit. Nothing wrong with that!! But is there more to the story here than meets the eye?!

As you can see (below), the 44-year-old’s Thursday afternoon post was short, sweet, and right to the point. In it, she revealed the results of her unglamorous DMV photoshoot with nothing but a sterile driver’s license headshot and her new legal moniker.

And for good measure, she captioned the pic appropriately, too:

“say my name”

Love it!!

Say her (new) name, indeed!

Sooo… what’s the controversy?!

Well, as fans of The Kardashians are no doubt already thinking, the series’ latest ep dropped on Hulu on Thursday, too. In it, Kourt’s little sis Kim Kardashian was shown hilariously shutting down a California DMV with a team of hair and makeup artists to prep for and snap (multiple takes of) her driver’s license photo.

The government-centered glam shot made for a very cute event in the streaming ep. At one point, the 42-year-old SKIMS mogul joked it was “the most important photo you’ll ever take,” and prepped accordingly. Thursday’s DMV trip made for a particularly funny moment in a series that is in desperate need of some lighthearted humor! (Paging Todd Kraines!! LOLz!)

Anyways, when Kourt posted her own dressed-down, very normal DMV pic HOURS LATER, fans couldn’t help but notice the timing! Was she shading her sis?

Of course, it doesn’t help that the two sisters have been engaged in a vicious multi-episode-long feud regarding the Lemme founder’s Dolce & Gabbana-styled wedding last May and Kim’s extremely similar subsequent D&G fashion show months after that!!

So down in the IG comments of Kourt’s new update, fans hopped in to offer their takes on the tension, as you can see (below):

“Did they shut down the DMV for you too or just Kim?!” “Kourtney is totally mocking Kim’s episode from today” “Bet she didn’t have a glam team and outtakes” “Omg! On Kim K’s drivers license episode too. The shade, the nerve, the gumption of it all” “Literally stealing @kimkardashian dmv vibes, how dare you” “Did you have glam and get to take yours more than once?” “The same day the episode came out. Dare I say there’s still beef” “Lol after Kim’s license episode…. It’s not a comp kourtney” “the timing of this post has me screaming”

But, like, they’re not exactly wrong…

No shade to Kourt on celebrating her legal name change after getting hitched to Travis. That is so great! But posting a DMV pic right afterward does kinda feel like shade, right?!?!

Let us know if we’re off base with that assessment or if you co-sign it down in the comments (below), y’all! What a s**t show!

